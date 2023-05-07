Michela Murgia and stage four cancer, the moving post on social media

After revealing that she has stage four cancer, Michela Murgia was overwhelmed by a wave of affection to which she decided to respond through a moving post on her profile Instagram.

“Thank you for your messages. I can’t answer all of them, but I’ve read everything and will remember. Thank you very much ”wrote the writer posting a photo in which she is portrayed smiling next to a man wearing a T-shirt with the inscription“ Nobody is an island ”.

Michela Murgia has revealed that she has cancer in an interview with Corriere della Sera. ““There is no going back from the fourth stage” adds Michela Murgia revealing that she no longer has hope or that she can operate: “It would make no sense. The metastases are already in the lungs, bones, brain”.

“I’m fifty years old, but I’ve lived ten lives. I’ve done things that the vast majority of people don’t do in their entire lives. Things I didn’t even know I wanted. I have precious memories,” added the writer, revealing that she does not consider death an injustice.

Michela Murgia then revealed that she is not afraid of dying but of hoping “only to die when Giorgia Meloni will no longer be prime minister because hers is a fascist government”.