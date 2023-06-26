Fire. Michela Elías was in space “Com fm podcast”, Directed by Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida. Both influencers often invite former reality boys to tell secrets or little-known facts about “Combat” and “This is war“. In the last edition, the blonde athlete dared to say how her start in the competition program was and how much she charged to go on screen.

How much did Michela Elías get paid in “Combate”?

The model told Mario and Fabianne that she went to a casting without too many expectations, and that she only chose to laugh when she was in front of the camera. “I think my face was the joke… They made me sign right there. Marisol was there and they made me sign, but they told me that the next season would start in a month… I signed excitedly, and I waited and waited, but she left putting off more,” Elias said.

Instantly, Irivarren told Michela that they had surely offered her S/500, which the blonde confirmed indignantly.to. “How miserable, hey… At least they gave me $500 when I started,” criticized Mario.

“They didn’t even give me gasoline to go to the canal,” Michela confessed. However, the ex-combatant said that she accepted this situation, despite not being satisfied, because she “was excited and was new.”

“For me it was like ‘wow,'” Elías said. Mario confirmed alreadyHe signed that the production of competition reality shows “take advantage of emotion” of your participants, especially if it is their first time on television.

How did Michela Elías become known?

Michela Elías Repetto became very popular when she entered the reality show “Combate” in 2015. And it is that her striking personality managed to capture attention and, therefore, stay in competition. But that was not all, the athlete was romantically related to Miguel Arce, who ended up with her live.

In addition, she was also with the tennis player Duilio Vallebuona, with whom she had a more formal romance that lasted a little over a year, but ended due to infidelity on the part of the young man. From then on, the ATV show disappeared and she joined the ranks of “This is war.”

What does Michela Elías think of “This is war”?

The model Michela Elías pointed out to her Instagram account the reason why they did not call her back to “This is war”. According to her, “the production must be looking for other characteristics in its participants” and the young woman was not among those qualities. Until then, the only thing that was known was that the reality girl left América Televisión because she suffered a serious injury.

What is Michela Elías doing now?

The model traveled to Barcelona to study. In addition, she is very active on social networks and constantly shares content about her life in the Spanish city and her vacation in Lima. Added to this, she is a personal trainer. One of her hobbies is traveling and she does it through several European countries.

Does Mario Irivarren believe that romances in reality shows are armed?

Mario Irivarren clarified the rumors about the romances that have been formed in the competition programs as “Combat” and “This is war.” And it is that the businessman admitted that, although it is believed that relationships are usually armed by production, many of them have arisen from a spontaneous crush.

“No. They don’t match you on purpose, ”she said at first. However, she later added that not everything that happened was fictional, but that many scenes used to be acted out. “I have told that in the days of ‘Combate’, very early on, reality was lived a lot. It was a competition reality show and the reality show had to be put together. Sometimes it happened spontaneously, like an argument, a fight or a romance; and sometimes he was helped by the production ”, he concluded.

Does Michelle Soifer regret negotiating Erick Sabater’s contracts in “Combate”?

The excchica reality opened her heart and revealed that she negotiated the contracts ofErick Sabaterto be part of “Combat”; Despite this, he regrets having had such attitudes in the past.

“Back then, Pía, I was blind with love. And two, she had to look after their interests. So, as I also have a little bit of producer blood in my vein and I used to say: ‘Because of the experience I had, I advised and I negotiated myself’, but I do feel sorry”, said the interpreter of “La nena”.

Did Alejandra recognize that Mario was her godfather to enter “Combate”?

María Pía Copello asked him if Mario Hart was his godfather to enter “Combate”. Instantly, the pilot stood up for Alejandra Baigorria and said: “How bad-mouthed… she sent her video that she was doing gymnastics”.

Despite this, she had no problem admitting that her ex-partner helped her get into reality: “It was like this: I did pass my casting and I got on the pipe that nobody could do and, obviously, Marisol (Crousillat) said ‘it’s Mario’s girlfriend’, you know how the producers are… (Was he some kind of godfather?) Yes, if they want to say it that way”.

