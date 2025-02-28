Although it is still talking about Europe in Montilivi, thanks to the concessions of other teams, the classification in the noble zone is still pressed, Míchel is especially concerned with the drift of the team in recent days, with a streak of three losses in the League. The Girona coach wants to fix the concessions behind and the lack of gunpowder as soon as possible, that is, this Saturday at home against Celta (14h).

“I have no doubt about the team, but we have to change things. We need it. We have lost many balls in the first third of the field and we have to look forward, be a team with more depth and aggressiveness. We have to suck more. We must be able to dominate, but losing less balls and sucking more on the door. These are the things that we must change, ”he valued, in the previous one against the Galicians, the Madrid coach, who only has the loss of Abel Ruiz, even with muscle discomfort.

Although Girona has scored only seven goals in the last nine games, less than a bit per game, Míchel does not believe that theirs have “lack of goal, but of completion” of the attack plays. “It is a team problem, not the strikers. We are the fourth team with more arrivals in three quarters, ”said Vallecas.

Míchel is aware that there is “the need to win” to those of Claudio Giráldez and for this they must be “protagonists with the ball” before a rival with “a similar idea of ​​play” that also has a predilection for kneading possession, with “a very high rhythm”, in addition to “playing in depth in a very good way and with a perfect timing.” “We must make a great game with the ball,” he added.

Míchel, who recovers Yangel Herrera, an important player capable of “winning duels, getting to the area and defending”, wants “the team to feel wrapped by the fans” in a Montilivi that must be “important” for the Girona to “the step forward” required by Vallecano.

“Our performance is far from fighting for Europe. But it is true that the rest of the teams have made us close to European positions. We can look up, but we must continue to improve. In the last third of the championship there will be a clear idea of ​​where we can go. A victory may leave us quieter, ”said Míchel before the dispute of day 26, the date of the calendar that the coach had put to define or refine the objectives of the team.

Vallecano, even after this bad streak of results, is opmistic and believes that “all together” can “do things better” although the demand to have to correct errors can affect “encouragement.” “I have already told the players that my trust in them is total. But we are not close to where I thought. We have to improve, I first, ”he concluded.