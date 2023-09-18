The fact that FC Twente, PSV and Feyenoord made an impression in the Premier League this weekend is also reflected in the Team of the Week. All three clubs are represented by three players. They are joined by Go Ahead goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange and Alen Halilovic, playmaker of Fortuna Sittard.
FC Twente, which left Ajax without a chance with 3-1, delivers two players who are rated with an 8, the highest score of the past weekend. That honor goes to Michel Vlap and Michal Sadílek. Halilovic and Feyenoord player Quilindschy Hartman can also call themselves the stars of the fifth round with the same score.
At FC Twente, Robin Pröpper has also secured a place in the Team of the Week. Hartman is joined by his teammates Lutsharel Geertruida and Igor Paixão. At PSV, Luuk de Jong, Joey Veerman and André Ramalho form the trio on duty.
