The Girona coach, Míchel Sánchez, pointed out this Friday in the press conference prior to the game against Alavés that January and February will be “two very important months” to see “the team’s real possibilities of going to Europe.” In this sense, the Madrid coach has assured that he sees his team capable of once again “fighting to be in the European positions.” However, Míchel warned that to do this “you must never look beyond the next game.”

In this sense, the Montilivi coach highlighted that in the first part of the season “things have been done very well”, although he regretted that they have lacked “continuity” in the game and in the results. For this reason, the one from Vallecas maintained that they must avoid “disconnections that have caused harm in many games.”

From this perspective, Míchel considers that the people of Girona face 2025 with better feelings. In the last three weeks, the Girona coach defends that “a very good job” has been done. As for the match against Alavés, he foresees a “complicated and tight” match.

Still regarding the duel against the Vitorians, Míchel pointed out that his rival’s coach, Eduardo Coudet, will have already had “time to work on his idea.” Therefore, he expects a “more aggressive” Alavés. In addition, he focused on Kike García, whom he considers the “reference player” of the blue and white team.

For this match, Girona will be without Miovski, Asprilla and Portu. Instead, the one who will return will be Viktor Tsygankov, who hopes to see his “best version” again. He also made reference to the situation of Pau López. When everything indicated that the goalkeeper would terminate his loan with Montilivi – he was even presented with Lens – the situation was cut short and he will finally continue in the Girona discipline. In fact, Míchel Sánchez was happy for the goalkeeper’s continuity: “He makes the team better and grows.”

In parallel, he indicated that his departure would be a “sensible loss because the competition would be worse.” From a personal point of view, the Madrid coach sees the Catalan “training normally” and stressed that he is a “very responsible” player.