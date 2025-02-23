After eight losses in the last nine games, Míchel Sánchez, coach of Girona, knew that Santiago Bernabéu was not the best place to break the streak. The coach understood that “Madrid should not have its day” to be able to add some point. Something that did not happen, because what was found was a rival team “in a great version.” The Madrid assumed, therefore, the defeat of his team as something natural, but warned that from now on the thing must change if they want to aspire to be in Europe next season.

Today I have changed the mental order of the game. The first thing was to defend. We have come with another mentality. Last year we had been hitting on the table and put me in my place. This year we think how we are going to defend and then as we are going to build, and I think we have defended well, ”explained the coach.

Míchel was clear that it was key “being very close to defense and in our area being very fine and that they did not have the day.” And in fact, he understood that in the first half they had several hazard arrivals but “it is not easy to succeed.” In addition, he acknowledged that Madrid is “in a very good version because it needs to win and is very difficult to counteract. We have made a good game in many phases, we have lacked some aggressiveness, ”he summarized.

The coach said not to be “worried about the result.” And he acknowledged that today was a “very difficult.” In addition, he did not hesitate to grant that Madrid had been “superior.” Even so, “the team’s performance has been good. We have a difficult situation right now but we must think about winning the next yes or yes. ”

On the delicate moment that his Girona is going through, Míchel explained that it would be a “daring to think of Europe” because “we have only won a game in the second round.” Even so, he said he has “a lot of confidence in the team and my dream is to fight for that. The difference in points is not very large. We have to be a team connected in all phases. Today I have seen it but you have to continue fighting for that. Saturday is an incredible touchstone. We need to add three, ”he concluded.