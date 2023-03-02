Of Christine Brown

The 30-year-old man walks and climbs the stairs thanks to electrodes implanted in his spinal cord controlled by a tablet. «I train every day, I go canoeing and I’m more and more independent»

A year ago his story went around the world: Michael Roccati, 31 years old from Turin, paralyzed after a motorcycle accident in 2017, had returned to walking thanks to electrodes implanted in his spinal cord. The device that helps him in his everyday life is a revolutionary project byLausanne Institute of Technology (EPFL)pioneer in this kind of research. Now Michel, who likes to present himself as a «cyborg boy» proudly displays the certificate that rightfully inserts him into the Guinness World Record: in the world he is the person with paraplegia who has walked the longest distance, 500 metres. «The record was recorded last year in Lausanne – recalls Michel – but now I’m ready to beat another one because in the meantime with training I have reached, indeed I have exceeded the kilometer walking even more fluidly and no longer jerkily as in the beginning”.

How technology works The technology that Michel Roccati uses to walk was developed by the neuroscientist Gregoire Courtin and the neurosurgeon Jocelyn Bloch and uses electrical stimulation to reactivate spinal neurons, sending commands to the muscles in the legs and trunk. The signals sent by the plant are guided by a artificial intelligence software which Michel activates with a remote control. “The implants that we place under the vertebrae, in contact with the spinal cord, are able to modulate the neurons that regulate the activity of specific muscle groups,” explained Grégoire Courtine. “That way you can activate the spinal cord as the brain normally would to stand, walk, cycle or swim.” See also The story of Massimo, who waited 13 years to discover he had narcolepsy

Training towards autonomy «I train every day in the garage, as if I were an athlete. I turn on the stimulation and focus on step quality and speed. Today I spend more time with the stimulator on than I spent sitting in the wheelchair and my goal is to leave it and become increasingly independent» says Michel. To achieve autonomy Michel really worked hard with the help of his father and some blacksmiths to create a unique contraption. To walk he uses a “walker”, a walker on which he has fixed the tablet that allows him to choose the different programs available: walking, standing, going up and down stairs, using the rowing machine, cycling, swimming. «With the tablet I can adjust the intensity of the muscle contraction and also the walking speed». But where to put the wheelchair when the walker is used? Until now it had been necessary for someone to follow him in his movements. Now thanks to special “do-it-yourself” couplings, Michel has connected the wheelchair to the “walker” so the two systems always “travel” together. «In this way I am totally independent when I go for my walks on the cycle paths and I don’t necessarily need assistance to move from one device to another».

By canoe Even with the stairs the cyborg boy has made progress. Here he uses crutches instead of the walker and the buttons are moved to the handle. «I live in a four-story house, I certainly trained!» she jokes her. You have chosen as a sport to go into kayak. «In Lausanne they helped me with an ad hoc program and to find a more comfortable seat. Despite what many think you also need the support of the legs and abdomen to go canoeing! Usually after paddling I “light up” and take a stroll along the Po».

Michel's life has changed since his story with that of two other patients was published in the prestigious magazine nature medicine and then picked up by the media around the world. «I have been contacted by many journalists, but I also travel for conferences to tell my experience. I strongly believe in the usefulness of talking to those who have found themselves in difficulty like me, I understand them very well. I meet people who would like to go to Switzerland for assisted suicide, I want to bring hope. I am well aware that the revolutionary technology I am using is not for everyone, it depends on many factors. My lesion was compatible and the adventure began. I hope that more and more people will be helped." In fact, the researchers want to be clear: «It is not a cure for spinal injuries. There are no miracles and rehabilitation is an important element," Grégoire Courtine points out. Furthermore, there are also differences depending on the type of lesion, age and motivation of the patients. But the goal remains to be able to extend the technology to as many people as possible. «To date in Lausanne – explains Grégoire Courtine – walking with electrodes implanted on the spinal cord has been tested on a total of 18 patients, nine of which are tetraplegic. Large-scale studies will begin as soon as we have completed the commercial technology for this application."