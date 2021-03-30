Real Valladolid is already training with their sights set on the duel next Monday, April 5, in Barcelona. And it does so with a confirmed casualty this morning. Although he did not train with the team as a precaution, Míchel has tested positive again, after he tested negative yesterday, and therefore he remains isolated at home to pass the Covid-19 and joins four more colleagues: Roberto, Joaquin, Kike and Luis Perez on the list of those infected and who will be low for the duel at the Camp Nou.

With these five casualties, plus that of Weissman who tomorrow plays with Israel in Moldova, and Óscar Plano, with permission for personal reasons, the first team has had six players from Promises in this morning’s session: Samu Pérez, Gaizka Campos, Sergio López, Oriol Rey, Kuki Zalazar and Sergio benito, team that prepares the debut in the second phase against Celta B.

The team will work tomorrow, Wednesday, in double session: at 10:30 and 17:30 and the Thursday the team will rest to return to the activity on Friday with his sights set on the game against Barcelona, ​​on Monday, at 9:00 p.m.