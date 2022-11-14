Former president entered a hotel at the moment he was called a “thief” and a “scoundrel”

the former president Michel Temer was cursed on Sunday (13.Nov.2022) by Brazilians in New York (USA) when arriving at the hotel where he stayed. In the video circulating on social media, protesters supporting the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called Temer “thief” and “scoundrel🇧🇷

Temer was in New York to participate in the Lide Brazil Conference, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), this Monday (14.Nov.2022). In addition to him, 6 ministers from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) participated in the event: Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Roberto Barroso, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski.

Watch (56sec):

At the event, the former president stated that Bolsonaro and the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) have not contributed to the harmony of the country. 🇧🇷I think that both the current president and the president-elect should launch words of harmony, in obedience to the constitutional text. I haven’t checked it“, said.

Watch the video of Brazilian protests in NY (2min7s):