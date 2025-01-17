



The coach of Girona, Michel Sánchez, who receives the Seville this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the stadium Montilivihas made clear his consideration for the Nervión team, which he even fears in the fight for the European places, although his two teams are separated by five points and another five places in the standings. “He Seville It is a direct rival to Europe. It has a great coaching staff that ensures that the team has high possession and a mentality of being protagonists with differential players. They are a physically strong team and if you lose the ball, in transition, they do things very well and in two passes they reach your goal,” he highlighted.

Girona is strong in Montilivi

«It is a very important game, it is the first at home in 2025 and we want to do it for our people. We must be able to dominate against a great rival. This month of January is very hard and if you win games, it is easier to prepare for the next one. “If you want to be at the top of the standings, you need to win at home.”

Mícgel’s challenge

«For the second round I expect a better team and above all more regular when it comes to doing things. That’s why I think day-to-day training is so important. My challenge is to find the best version of our squad.”

Girona’s last victory against Alavés

“Solís’ goal against Alavés demonstrates the mentality of the team and the club: always looking forward.”