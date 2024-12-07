The unappealable victory of Real Madrid, with the same result as last year, left Míchel Sánchez, the Girona coach, without arguments. “We have lacked a lot of forcefulness and it can’t be, we have been a soft team,” admitted the Montilivi coach. “We are finishing little,” he lamented.

“I think that in the first half hour the players have been good, we have controlled Madrid’s transitions and the passes behind us, we have had opportunities, but we have not scored the goal,” the Vallecano coach began in the explanation.

Analyzing the match, Míchel highlighted the damaging effect that Madrid’s first goal had. “0-1 is a bad situation on our part. We reached the break with a good game, but 0-2 is bad in every way, not because of a lack of attitude, but because of a soft team, a lack of total concentration, it can’t be, with two passes inside. The 0-2 has given us a very big blow and from then on the team has not been good.”

Girona, its coach admits, needs to improve in everything. “Not only the forcefulness in the areas, we have to improve everything. Today we have done things wrong. 0-1 and 0-2 are impossible to happen if you want to fight against these teams like Madrid. The players have to realize that we cannot concede goals this way. In attack we lack a goal, more than a goal, we need to finish more, because then we need the team to be better in defense. I need a defensive mentality. We did well for half an hour, but we lost 0-3.”

Girona’s resignation

Miguel, the Girona defender who belongs to Real Madrid, expressed what his team’s deficit is at this start of the season: the lack of scoring ability. “On an offensive level we created, we arrived very well and we are missing that goal, surely if we had been more accurate in front of the goal it would have been different but the team has shown its face.”

The full-back gave the key to the change that this team has made that amazed us last year: “We notice the fact of playing every three days, it is costing us a little more. But we still have six months to continue growing.”

Regarding the defeat against Madrid, Miguel considered that his team had not been so bad: “With the ball we have been good, we have created danger and without the ball we have to improve many things, especially the pressure. Real Madrid is a team with quality that comes out of pressure very easily and if we don’t put it in a better gear they come out easy.”

Regarding the immediate future, Miguel pointed out that they cannot give up: “We have to continue, we have two very important games this week: Liverpool in the Champions League, where we are playing to continue, and then in Mallorca. And we are going to go out and win.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s satisfaction

“We have done a good collective job and we have managed the advantage very well. Then with Bellingham’s goal the team was more clear.”

For his part, Carlo Ancelotti commented that his team had played a good game against Girona, managing the lead well from Bellingham’s 0-1: “We had to hold on at the beginning because they pushed hard. We have done a good collective job and we have managed the advantage very well. Then with Bellingham’s goal the team was more clear, with more ideas, the second half went very well.”

Regarding the players, the Italian coach clarified that Rodrygo, who had been absent at the last minute, “was not feeling well and we have let him rest and work for Tuesday” in the Champions League. Regarding Bellingham, who retired injured, he said that “he is fine, he was a little tired, he preferred not to take risks in the last minutes, he will be available for the match against Atalanta. We have only had Mendy’s muscle injury. It’s nothing serious. We have to endure the moment and little by little we return.”

Regarding Asencio’s substitution, he said: ”Raúl had a hard time recovering after the Bilbao game, it was just a problem of fatigue. “He has shown that he is a very good, very reliable centre-back.”

He also referred to Arda Güler: “It was a little difficult for him to get into the game, in the second half he made a fantastic break, a fantastic goal, he worked a lot, he runs a lot, the goal takes a little pressure off him. “He is a young man who has too much pressure around him and this goal is good for him.”