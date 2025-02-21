Girona coach Míchel Sánchez, said Friday at a press conference that on Sunday they will have to make “the game of the year” to be able to add some point at Santiago Bernabéu and that Real Madrid “is below its level.” Despite this, the Gironins technician does not make up with the draw: “I never think about losing points. I know about the difficulty and that Madrid is a favorite, but I never think we can’t win. ”

In this sense, Míchel expects a “very complicated game” and, although the white club has been winning three days ago, Vallecano stressed that “they have been closer to winning than to lose in all three.” “We will have to make a great game even if our idea is to be protagonists of the game, we must have an impressive concentration in defense of spaces and with the ball,” he added. For the Madrid, if those of Carlo Ancelotti manage to link “two or three passes forward”, it is “impossible” to stop them.

The truth is that the rojiblanco team does not arrive at a good time to the visit of the Madrid fief. After linking several bad results, Míchel Sánchez admitted that doubts even appear to him: “I have doubts about whether it is the best idea of ​​the game right now even if we have been working for three and a half years. We are the third team in possession and in arrivals in zone three, but we are the worst in losses that end on the clear occasion of the rival. ”

As for the casualties, Girona will not be able to count on Yangel Herrera by sanction. In the opinion of the Vallecano coach, his absence will be important because he is a footballer who “wins duels.” For its part, Madrid may not have Jude Bellingham, sanctioned with two games after their expulsion in the Sadar: “It can be very important because it is among the five best players in the world, but they have players of a very high level.”

In addition, Míchel Sánchez recalled that last year he was going with the conviction of “winning and giving a great blow to the league” in the Bernabéu and “they put us on our site”: “The difficulty will be great because they come from playing a Champions match Very important, in which they were at a great level and their motivation and sensations were very good. ”

Finally, the Girona coach appealed to “remove from focus to arbitration” before the last controversies: “My concern is Mbappé, Vinícius, Rodrygo, Brahim … My concern is Madrid. The focus must be in these players, who are world cracks and I must focus on how to stop them and that the team gives the best version. ”