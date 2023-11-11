DirectChronicle

The locker room entrance located at the back that faces Fofó Street turned Míchel’s way to the bench into a little walk with his fans getting to their feet. In that same stands, several banners composed a tribute to him of both neighborhood customs and class consciousness. “Míchel, María’s grandson, welcome to the neighborhood,” it could be read. Vallecas paid tribute to the boy forged in the tough reality of its streets that he first delighted as a midfielder and then, as a coach, achieved a promotion to First Division and good mornings of good football. This Saturday’s was magnificent because it was entertaining. To see two teams that insisted that there is football beyond the Madrid-Barcelona duopoly. Girona won (1-2) because they played very well and because they knew how to win when they imposed their superiority, which was not always the case.

1 Dimitrievski, Abdul Mumin, Andrei Ratiu (De Frutos, min. 78), Lejeune, Luis Espino, Óscar Valentín, Unai López (Kike, min. 67), Álvaro García (Bebé, min. 78), Isi, Trejo (Nteka, min. 59) and Sergio Camello (Falcao, min. 67) 2 Gazzaniga, Arnau Martinez, Daley Blind, Eric Garcia, Aleix García, Iván Martín (Valery Fernández, min. 84), Tsygankov (Yan Couto, min. 78), Miguel Gutierrez, Sávio, Dovbyk (Stuani, min. 78) and Yangel Herrera Goals 1-0 min. 5: Álvaro García. 1-1 min. 42: Dovbyk. 1-2 min. 65: Sávio. Referee Pablo González Fuertes Yellow cards Miguel Gutierrez (min. 13), Álvaro García (min. 43) and Iván Martín (min. 72)

He also won Girona because he is having a competitive edge. He already came back a week ago in a rough square like El Sadar and this Saturday he did it again against a responsive and threatening Rayo. There are now 34 points, eleven wins and one draw, and Míchel’s players seem spurred by the omens that at some point they will fall. For now, his dynamic and daring football does not give any signs of this.

Rayo lost, but generated play and chances to tie and even win. From a lengthy shootout, 33 shots on goal between both teams, and a match full of tactical and technical details captivating, The leader emerged the winner for completing his chances when his high-school game emerged. By game, the draw would have satisfied both equally.

If there is a stadium with an evening tradition, it is Rayo’s, which was filled, attracted by the figure of one of its myths and the attractive game played by its Girona, which presented itself as leader at the event and came out of it strengthened for another day. Girona clung to its pedestal, despite the attacks of its rival in the first stages of each half. The beginnings of Rayo delighted because they were dizzying and ambitious. His first 20 minutes were bossy and unapologetic. Their initial pressure was so overwhelming that it took Girona almost 10 minutes to appear in Dimitrievski’s area.

It was that pressure that led to Rayo’s goal. The omnipresent Isi fought a ball on the edge of the Gazzaniga area and the rebound fell to Álvaro García. The winger oriented the ball with his chest and unleashed a tight right hand that snuck in after hitting the post. Vallecas was inflamed, and still saw another 10 exquisite minutes from his team. Camello was able to get in the way after a loss by Eric García, but Gazzaniga responded to his cross shot with a good hand.

If anyone knows that, due to its size, playing in Vallecas with more than three touches is favoring the opponent’s defense, it is Míchel. It took his players more than 20 minutes to understand it. Francisco’s own players had shown him this, as he manages the fastest championship team in transitions. Rayo is lacking forcefulness, but in that sense his coach has been able to maintain the verticality of the game that Iraola gave him.

When they adjusted to the need to release the ball quickly, that Girona that was so beautiful to see emerged. Football that fills the eye. Perhaps Míchel is one of the coaches who has best imbibed Guardiola’s legacy. His full-backs also become interior players or even playmakers, as is the case with Miguel Gutiérrez. There are also permanent cuts to his players due to the peaks in the area, another very guardiolesca. The former Madrid player was the first to put his team in convulsion. He appeared in the interior corridors and Aleix García, the first international in the history of his club after the call of De la Fuente, Tsygankov, Savinho and Dovbyk, joined his agitation. Between them they greased the machine of combining with precision and speed in the last 30 meters that Míchel has designed to dismantle closed defenses.

A thread by Iván Martín behind one of those walls at the front of the area was embellished by Dimitrievski with an aesthetic and effective flight to put the mitt in. The Macedonian goalkeeper also saw from the ground how Lejeune cleared the ball against the post on the goal line after a spur shot by Dovbyk. They already liked Girona, with Arnau and Blind, acting as center backs and also as liberos to attack spaces or help with constructions. Dovbyk tied the game in another play tied at full speed after a turnover by Isi. The Ukrainian caught Tsygankov’s back pass.

With the tie, Rayo once again attempted to win with an intimidating start after halftime. Camello headed against the post, Pacha Espino demanded Gazzaniga and Trejo’s shot deflected after touching Eric García and hit the crossbar. He did not benefit Rayo from his dominance, but he did not give it up as much as after his overwhelming first start. It happened that Girona is also a surgical team and in another loss they put together another quick symphony of touches that Savinho ended up clinching.

Already ahead, Girona was able to close the game on the counterattack. Yangel hit the post and Stuani did not score another clear chance. All in the middle of a Rayo that did not lose face for the game. Vallecas did not have the reward of a draw, but he did have the consolation of saying goodbye to Michel as he received it. Standing and celebrating the success of one of their own.

