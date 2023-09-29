If you thought Perridon only had a few Veyrons and a Chiron, you were wrong.

If your hobby is collecting Bugattis, then you have really made it in life. A well-known practitioner of this hobby is of course Michel Perridon, who has now exchanged his hometown of Rotterdam for Dubai. They are probably less impressed by cars there, but Perridon has a collection that can make even oil sheikhs jealous.

We all know the three Veyron’s and the Chiron from Perridon, but his collection is much bigger than that. This became clear again last week, during the annual Bugatti Festival in Molsheim. Perridon – who is of course a regular at Bugatti – had brought along a few nice toys.

One of these cars was the EB110 SS below, which has a Dutch license plate. Or rather, we should say: on a Dutch license plate again. This car used to belong to Jan Stuivenberg. He had sold the car to a German, but in 2021 the car came back into Dutch hands thanks to Perridon.

Only 33 copies of the EB110 SS were built, but it could be even more special. Perridon also brought a Type 45 (the second car from the right in the header photo). This is a prototype of which only two were built. This was the very first car with a 16-cylinder.

The light blue ‘Tank’ that you see on the left of the photo also belongs to Mr Perridon. This is a 100-year-old Bugatti Type 32, of which only five were built. The Bugatti Type 57G on the right of the photo (which was also nicknamed Tank) is even more special. This won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1937.

Perridon’s obsession with Bugatti is not limited to cars. He also collects works of art by Rembrandt. And then we mean Rembrandt Bugatti, Ettore’s brother. Perridon had also taken a selection of these art objects to Molsheim.

Michel Perridon now owns a total of 32 Bugattis (not including the works of art). These are mainly classics, but last year he also took delivery of a Chiron Super Sport 300+. He was already living in Dubai at the time, so this time the purchase was not accompanied by a generous contribution to the Dutch treasury.

