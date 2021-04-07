Michel has gone through the microphones of “El Larguero” from Cadena SER to review the football news of the Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos: “The fans support everything. I said that if I were him and he was as he is, I would never leave Madrid. Not even the Civil Guard would take me out of Madrid. Playing for Madrid from start to finish is an added note. If Ramos stays much better for him and for the club. “

Ramos Internationalities: “I did not understand much what happened. He is going to surpass the same record and they do not lead you to misinterpretations. If he had been a coach, he would have tried not to play that day.”

League: “The only one that can take the lead from Atleti is Madrid. I was surprised that Atleti got so tangled up. Madrid is strong and has more wardrobe depth than Barça. Madrid’s two starting centrals have fallen. and the two who have played have been excellent. “

Madrid: “It’s like so many years. In the last Champions League Madrid has been regular in the League and well in the Champions League. This year Madrid will reach the final. Madrid knows its strength and the Champions League is. In the League it costs more to concentrate”.

Vinicius: “He has found his place by having the confidence to play every Sunday. He seems to me to be a good player and in the pipeline. To achieve regularity you need more rennet. The best thing is to let him work and that potential also has to be improved in the shortcomings. Soccer only allows extremes or you are a blanket or you are good. Yesterday I saw that he was better than Raúl. Raúl has a career “.

Pressure: “What makes Vinicius stand out is his price. The pressure is the price. I don’t know if any player in the quarry has had these possibilities. People don’t pay much attention to the passport and more to the price. When he arrived they believed that it was the new Mbappé, Neymar, Raúl. So far he is more of a starter than in the Brazilian team. Even yesterday’s game he has had difficulties. “

Modric, Casemiro and Kroos: “They are very complementary and that makes them good. In important moments they are always there to play. They handle the game well. They are three players to whom I think Zidane does not give many indications. Now their conditions are good. Modric can rest. Not in my time. When Modric arrived at Madrid, if I had been at Barça, I would not have signed him. Of the three of them, I always stay with him. He has found his place in Madrid. “

Train: “I have had opportunities to train.”

Bayern-PSG: “PSG has shot to give. Bayern have had a very big rival in Keylor”.