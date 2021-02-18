The employers weigh heavily in the conduct of our country. However, French sociology finds it difficult to make it a subject of study, apart from you … Is it so difficult to be a sociologist of employers?

Michel Offerlé It is not easy. The object is considered a little sulfurous on the university side, because we think we know everything about the bosses. Working in the employers’ world implies questioning the forms of evidence that circulate, making the subject more complex, by not talking about employers in general, but employers and employers. It is especially historians who have tackled this subject. Among sociologists, there is good work, but it remains rare. The Pinçon-Charlots, for their part, worked on the bourgeoisie. On the question of bosses and politics, which is the center of my book, there is little. On the business side, sociologists are generally seen as opposed to bosses. Taking an hour of your time from a CAC 40 manager, without a telephone or an employee, is therefore not easy. It is not easy either with small and medium-sized employers, whose school curriculum sometimes ended before the baccalaureate or with a technical diploma and who therefore have no appetite for our research. With time, we manage to acquire a form of shell, by considering this world like any other social environment.

What are the common denominators of all these bosses?

Michel Offerlé INSEE brings together all the self-employed and bosses in its number 2 socio-professional category. The smallest bosses (less than 10 employees) are by far the most numerous (nearly 95%), alongside the big bosses, than the we also find part of category 3 (managerial executives who do not own the means of production), but who are bosses in the economic and social sense. Together they represent 6% of the working population, excluding self-employed entrepreneurs. Beyond the statistics, this world is both united around common principles, but also extremely divided. Hatred runs through him between the top and the bottom employers. Some, between big bosses, partly explain the bitter struggle around Veolia’s takeover bid for Suez. But common points cement this world. My next book is devoted to letters sent by business leaders to the Presidency of the Republic. Their reading points to common enemies: the banker, the insurer, the client who imposes reductions in activity or costs on subcontractors. There is also an employer ideology, based on the idea of ​​”having made yourself”, of not having counted your hours, of having a taste for risk. All this creates pride, a desire to stand out from the crowd. But these people are defined first by what they are not: employees. They respect them more or less, but they share a sort of suspicion towards them. This is more the case with average bosses, for whom the employees are people who wait for it to happen at the end of the month, who are not necessarily motivated. On the other hand, they are proud to have emerged from the wage system. Many were employed before setting up their business. Becoming a boss is a kind of social lift. The bosses are rather less qualified than the average of the population and often trained themselves.

So does the feeling of success define them?

Michel Offerlé Let us not forget that there is a small precarious employer, which we have started to hear about with the Covid-19 crisis since they are suffering the full brunt. These small shopkeepers, restaurateurs, hoteliers and village cafetiers are on the razor’s edge. There are also “unwilling entrepreneurs”, out of necessity, who have had to set up their business to escape unemployment or because things were going badly with their boss. They earn below the minimum wage. On the other hand, adding autoentrepreneurs to them is a mistake. Self-entrepreneurship relates to realities other than those of employers.

Is there a political glue?

Michel Offerlé The majority of the bosses vote on the right. Around 50% in 2012 in favor of Nicolas Sarkozy. In 2017, the big bosses mostly supported the Fillon candidacy.

Do the bosses of the left exist?

Michel Offerlé A fraction votes for a moderate left. Some bosses told me to vote Communist or for the NPA. The problem is to know if the bosses “on the left” are bosses “on the left”. I met great leaders who voted socialist, rather Rocardiens and Strauss-Khanians claiming to be Social Democrats. Being a left-wing boss means demanding a social orientation: better wages, the establishment of profit-sharing, participation, employee shareholding, even the entry of employee representatives to the board of directors. Some small or medium-sized bosses go a little beyond traditional entrepreneurship by inventing other forms of personnel management. One told me that he was there to protect the employees from “Economic violence” of the world. But the employers on the left have all the trouble to do differently. Especially since the performance indicators are mainly based on economic criteria.

What about membership of the far right?

Michel Offerlé There is an extreme right-wing employer or, in any case, which is found in the ideas of the National Rally (RN). But the statistics are difficult to handle because the bosses represent only 6% of the sample of the polls. In 2017, 20 to 25% of bosses voted for Marine Le Pen. The big bosses are mostly anti-RN – some of them even calling to vote against the RN candidate. The far right unsurprisingly finds its sympathizers in a core of small employers – not necessarily that of the building but more of the restoration – which is found in the anti-state, anti-fiscal and anti-immigrant discourse. But showing an opinion is a double-edged sword in business: it can attract or repel customers. And if in the press articles regularly return to the establishment of the RN in the employers, associations like Audace remain empty shells, like the RN, which exists during the elections.

Is Poujadism no longer successful?

Michel Offerlé The central question of my book is “How are they doing?” “. Small bosses make little use of collective street action. Their organizations are not in favor of it. Their appeals are individual: letters to the president, small arrangements with legality, and for adults the panoply of tax exile. Lately, we have seen restaurateurs protest or even refuse to close their establishments. These demonstrations were extremely minority and denounced as Poujadistes. Small bosses have participated in the yellow vests. This is undoubtedly why this movement attacked the symbols of political power, but very little to the employers.

Are ecological issues a game-changer?

Michel Offerlé Big bosses are starting to intervene on ecology and the fight against global warming through forums and appeals. A rapprochement is also taking place between certain unions and leaders of the social and solidarity economy within common calls. A battle has arisen between sustainability and profitability. But except in energy or organic, few bosses say they are green. Because in the bosses, there is an obviousness, a kind of natural law often expressed by Pierre Gattaz, the former leader of Medef, who wants that one cannot set up against the world as it is and that economic realities prevail over all others, including ecology.

This is why the bosses are less and less attracted by a political career …

Michel Offerlé On the side of the small and medium employers, there is a rejection of the political staff, a sort of mistrust towards them vis-à-vis the salaries considered too high, the inter-self of the elected officials. On the other hand, big bosses were tempted in the past by elective mandates. We think of the Dassault. But there are hardly any more. We are neither in Brazil nor in the United States, where people from economic circles engage in politics with their personal wealth.

Did the presidential and legislative elections of 2017 not change the situation?

Michel Offerlé Some senior executives and business leaders took action to say that they were not sufficiently represented in the National Assembly. But the big bosses did not apply. Their work is full time, the rules of the political game are different. And great business leaders do not want to find themselves one among 577 deputies … and change their standard of living. Some, rare, had the ambition to become minister. Jean-Dominique Senard, former boss of Michelin, current president of Renault, was approached by Emmanuel Macron. Henri de Castries, the former CEO of AXA, would have been minister of François Fillon. But this nucleus of big business leaders interested in politics has other ways to influence. They are at the head of major think tanks such as the Institut Montaigne, the Institut de l’Entreprise… They meet in clubs, places of influence. Or write reports, like that of Notat and Senard on the reform of companies prefiguring the Pacte law. It is about playing politics without getting involved in elections, except during local elections for some SME owners. Before Fillon’s failure, Macron had brought together a range of financial and support bosses allying certain banking circles, start-ups and social economy leaders such as Jean-Marc Borello (SOS group). The legislative elections gave the Assembly a corporate color, but ultimately with few significant deputies. But there has been a breakthrough in the private sector (executives, consultants, etc.).

Is not the influence of employers currently developing thanks to the porosity between senior civil servants and large companies?

Michel Offerlé The door-to-door and back-spraying, these back and forth movements of senior officials or political figures between ministries and management of large companies or business law firms, are indeed gaining momentum. This is particularly the case for business firms, which now have the right to recruit former elected officials or ministers since their former functions exempt them from taking the bar competition. Cazeneuve, Cope, Baroin borrowed what the Anglo-Saxons call the revolving door (revolving door). But we are not at the level of the United States. There are legal ratchets – limiting election spending, private campaign funding – that prevent very wealthy bosses from running for office. French think tanks have nothing to do in size or in lobbying capacity with their American counterparts. And French business leaders rarely take a public stand to display their political views. Michel-Édouard Leclerc is an exception. But his speeches are made under the banner of consumer defense. As for companies, they address themselves more and more often to the general public by way of press and advertising, but to praise their environmental or ethical actions. Politics divides, while the economy as it is wants to be neutral: “It is so. “

michel offerlé