Michel: “China? My indispensable mission now, the EU cannot be a collateral victim of tensions with the US”

“The mission in China was essential to happen now. There is a war in Ukraine, a nuclear threat, the risk of a third world war and China he’s a hugely important global player, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, he has ties to Russia. The EU has substantial economic interests and a link to supply chains. The EU must bring its interests and its values ​​and that’s what I did within the traditional framework of the Treaties”, explained the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, in an interview with Corriere on his return from Beijing where “I highlighted the lies Russia and explained the EU’s position”.

“The EU cannot be the collateral victim of tensions and competition between China and the United States”, explains Michel. “The war unleashed by Russia has helped to strengthen ties between the EU and the United States when looking at the essentials, security and peace. There is unprecedented coordination. But the impact of the conflict on the USA is not the same as on Europe. The US exports energy resources. The EU has a heavy bill, we risk a recession. And then there’s the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). At the G20, one of the points was the coordination of economic policies to deal with the consequences of the war”.

“There have been small steps of great value (thanks to the visit, ed): once again the Chinese president has condemned the nuclear threat. He has indicated that it is false that China has supplied or is supplying weapons to Russia. She was also the opportunity to relaunch the institutional dialogue on human rights”.

Migrants, MIchel: “Proposed to Meloni to address the issue first at ministerial level”

“Migration is a sensitive issue, in recent months we have observed an increase in numbers via the central Mediterranean route and the Balkan route. There is the pact on migration and asylum presented by the Commission and it is the basis for giving structural responses and for finding a balance between responsibility and solidarity. On the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, I spoke to Prime Minister Meloni and I proposed that the issue be first addressed at ministerial level at the December meeting and as always we will assess whether and when the European Council should be involved. We must be reasonable, rational and wise”, explained the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Subscribe to the newsletter

