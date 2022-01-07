Being a new championship, it is obvious that the concerns exist in the coach Marcelo Michel Leaño, who seeks to rectify the path and give reason to the directive to bet on his permanence.

Here are five concerns of the rojiblanco helmsman for the match on Matchday 1:

It is obvious that the worst scenario that the strategist has in his mind is to start with the left foot, especially after a good preseason, apart from having ignored the fans with the issue of reinforcements, which is why the Chiva-brothers they are totally upset.

Added to this, they will play at home, a property where they have not been able to record the favorable results that they would like. With a first stumble, it would be enough for Leaño’s head to be asked again and if it is for more than a while, it will be worse.

The rojiblanco helmsman must avoid falling at all costs if not a big one will be armed against him and the board, as well as the president Amaury vergara.

The fans are upset. Already appears among the trends of Mexico the # ChivasNoEsParaAanyDueño after Amaury Vergara published that "not all Mexican players are for Chivas."

One of the biggest criticisms that the Sacred Herd had in the last semester was its scoring quota, which was very poor, ranking among the five worst in the championship.

The one chosen to be eleven before the departure of Jose Juan Macías it was Angel Zaldívar, however, could not with the task, apart from opting for Alexis vega, who spent the longest time injured, while Oribe Peralta stayed on the bench just like Jesus Godinez.

There is little hope that the situation will change because they did not register another attacker, except Paolo Yrizar, who came from the Expansion League and was announced as a reinforcement of the subsidiary Tapatio, but it seems highly unlikely that he will receive the manager’s confidence in the first match.

Paolo Yrizar registered with the Chivas first team and not in Tapatío.

It is almost certain that El Pocho will start on the left wing, since Cristian Calderon is normally placed as extreme, taking into account that Mayorga left for The Celestial Machine.

The fans were totally upset by the exchange made so that it arrived The Louse Alvarado, because apart from getting rid of the Warlock Antuna Alacrán was given a loan for one year with an option to buy, when it was the natural replacement to stay with the position after the low level of Negro and El Chicote.

With more reason, the Mexican World Cup will be even more closely observed by the Guadalajara fans, which will serve to claim with more sense to the board, since in recent years the player has had a great decline, earning the rejection of the fans .

"THAT I KNOW, WE WERE ALWAYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT"? Miguel Ponce, Chivas player, responded to Uriel Antuna, who said that "the truth is that I never felt in a certain way so wrapped up you can say"

This Thursday it was announced that in Guadalajara there were positive cases of COVID-19, among them, Alvarado, in addition to Luis Olivas, without knowing the third party, handling the possibility of a member of the staff or Fernando Beltran.

Two days before the duel, the worst news that the helmsman could receive would be lower due to the issue of the bug, since he would have fewer options to put together his strategy.

Finally, it should not be forgotten that in itself the squad is short and the tournament will be experiencing cases like this.

CHIVAS REPORTS 3 CASES OF COVID-19, IS ALVARADO ONE OF THEM? Although the rojiblanca institution has not released the names, it declared that all the elements are well and isolated, local media assure that one of the positives is Roberto Alvarado.

Once Leaño took the reins of Chivas after the departure of Victor Manuel Vucetich, gave minutes to many young players from the quarry, leaving behind the experienced ones, although almost at the end he kept the veterans.

It is a new championship and it is time to bet on new talents, so the strategist must be analyzing whether to use the experienced ones in certain positions on the field or it will be time for certain elements from home to take off.

Hiram Wed, Jesus Molina, Jesus Sanchez and Isaác Brizuela They are the captains, they even stayed on the bench some times in the past semester, but they also raise their hands Sergio Flores, Cesar Huerta, Jesus Orozco or Deivoon Magana to earn a safe place in the eleven.