Chivas de Guadalajara is in fifth position in the general table of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The team led by Marcelo Michel Leaño has faced three of the weakest teams in the championship (Mazatlán FC, Querétaro and Puebla) and against a renewed Pachuca. In the first four games of the season, the Sacred Flock has two wins, one draw and one loss.
Although it is true that the rojiblanco team still does not show a great collective performance, Guadalajara has achieved points thanks to Alexis Vega, who has become its engine at this start of the league. These are the 5 concerns that Leaño must have ahead of the matchday 5 match:
Despite the harvest of points that Chivas de Guadalajara has obtained, the rojiblanco team has not yet shown a consistent version on the pitch. El Rebaño has had sparks, but has not managed to be a team that works well collectively. This is one of Leaño’s pending tasks.
This weekend Chivas will face their first big test in Clausura 2022. The rojiblancos will face one of the most powerful squads in the entire league. The UANL team is beginning to find itself in its best shape and could be a headache for Guadalajara.
At the start of the tournament, Chivas has not worked as a team. Many of the points that the team has are due to the individual performance of Alexis Vega. The striker from Mexico City has three goals and one assist.
One of the weak points of Chivas de Guadalajara is the defense. Despite only conceding four goals this season, the team looks fragile in the bottom bracket. Leaño has not found the ideal defense for him and has tried different elements. Against Tigres, one of the most powerful offenses, they could experience big problems.
Chivas is in fifth position in the general table. El Rebaño has garnered seven points, the product of two wins, a draw and a loss. However, this score could be a mirage, as the Rojiblancos have faced three of the weakest squads in Liga MX.
#Michel #Leaños #concerns #Chivas #ahead #matchday
Leave a Reply