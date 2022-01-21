The Chivas del Guadalajara team has already forgotten the bad moment they experienced in the last game, when after mistakes and lack of clarity in front, they ended up losing the game on their visit to La Bella Airosa.
Now those led by the coach Michel Leano they have worked hard over the course of the week to do well in next weekend’s game against Querétaro. However, there are 5 concerns that do not leave the Mexican strategist alone. Here we present what it is.
Can you imagine what a second consecutive loss in the tournament could be like? A team of the stature of Chivas cannot afford that ‘luxury’, so a disaster would put the continuity of strategist Leaño on the tightrope.
Although it is true that Querétaro closed a bad tournament, and the present is full of more doubts than answers, Michel Leaño knows that every time they face the rojiblancos they leave everything on the pitch.
For sample a button is enough. In the last 5 games, they have three draws and one win each. This tells us how closed these commitments become.
The ‘bomb’ reinforcement of the Sacred Flock for this tournament was Roberto Alvarado. In the preseason he did a good job, however, in the first game he had no activity, while in the second he only played 45 minutes and could not shine.
If the ‘Louse’ does not come out plugged in for this match, Chivas is going to suffer and seriously.
One of the curious facts is that the Chivas team has not beaten the Queretanos on the Akron field since November 9, 2019, when they won 3-2 with goals from Alexis Vega, Javier López and Alan Pulido; while Jeison Lucumí discounted with a double for Gallos.
If Chivas does not win, it will take four years for the opportunity to win the three points to present itself again.
In the last game against Pachuca, one of the mistakes that went around the world was the one made by goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño. The ‘Goliath’ jumped the ball and the ball ended up sneaking into his own goal, causing a blunder that was difficult to erase.
One of Michel Leaño’s main concerns is if the pressure and nerves end up taking over the goalkeeper, so he would have to think about giving Miguel Jiménez, the chiverío’s second goalkeeper, a chance.
