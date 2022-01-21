For sample a button is enough. In the last 5 games, they have three draws and one win each. This tells us how closed these commitments become.

If the ‘Louse’ does not come out plugged in for this match, Chivas is going to suffer and seriously.

If Chivas does not win, it will take four years for the opportunity to win the three points to present itself again.

One of Michel Leaño’s main concerns is if the pressure and nerves end up taking over the goalkeeper, so he would have to think about giving Miguel Jiménez, the chiverío’s second goalkeeper, a chance.