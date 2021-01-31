Michel Le Bris died during the night from Friday to Saturday. He was 76 years old. He was the founder of the Étonnants Voyageurs festival anchored in Saint-Malo, created in 1990 with Maëtte Chantrel, Christian Rolland, Brigitte Morin and Jean-Claude Izzo, a point of convergence, according to him, “Of the grandchildren of Stevenson and Conrad”. Hundreds of writers from all over the world attended.

Born on February 1, 1944 in Plougasnou, near Morlaix (Finistère), from a cleaning mother and unknown father, Le Bris is an exceptional student who “Owes everything to books and institutions”, as he says in his last work, For the love of books (Grasset). Graduated from HEC in 1967, he was appointed, the same year, editor-in-chief of Jazz Hot, while starting a career as a critic at Literary magazine. He also directs the People’s Cause, press relay of the proletarian left.

In 1973, he co-founded Liberation

May 68 arrives. “A moment of grace”, he said. The newspaper was banned in 1970. Le Bris was sentenced to eight months at the Health Department, “for offense of opinion”. In April 1973, he co-founded Release. With Sartre, he created and directed the “La France sauvage” collection. In 1977, Le Bris published the man with the soles of wind (Grasset), He distances himself from the “Political dogmatism” and May 68, whose legacy lies in the possible return “To fiction and poem”. The Golden Gate (Grasset, 1986) recounts his trip to California, during which he unearthed an unfinished work by Stevenson. He will also be editor at Phébus and will launch the “Voyageurs / Payot” collection. The “Gulliver” collection was created by Flammarion, as well as the quarterly magazine of the same name, which appeared from April 1990.

“For a literature-world”

From 2000, specific editions of the festival took place in Bamako, Port-au-Prince (at the time of the terrible earthquake), Sarajevo, Dublin, Haifa, Brazzaville… At Étonnants Voyageurs, all literary genres intersect: BD, SF , documentary. From Jacques Lacarrière to Nicolas Bouvier, from Alain Borer to Gilles Lapouge, and so many others, the poster is brilliant.

In 2007, on his initiative, with Jean Rouaud, Alain Mabanckou and Abdourahman Waberi, it was the manifesto “For a literature-world”, signed by 44 French-speaking writers, including J.-M.-G. Le Clézio and Édouard Glissant. The text advocated the highlighting of a “French-language literature beyond the limits of France”. He organized intense encounters: Jim Harrison, Patrick Chamoiseau, Boualem Sansal, Derek Walcott… He published, in 1994, the first volume of Stevenson’s biography. In 2008, his book the beauty of the world was a finalist at Goncourt. In 2009, in We are not from here he was reviewing his literary journey. In 2015, he passed the reins of Les Étonnants Voyageurs to his daughter Mélani. We loved his appetite for books and for living.