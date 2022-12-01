Mexico.- After her remembered and beloved relationship with Manuel Mijares, the father of her two children; Jose Manuel and Lucero, the singer Lucero decided to give herself another chance in love, this with Michel Kuria millionaire businessman nephew of Carlos Slim.

Nowadays, the artist and her “eternal boyfriend” maintain a solid, stable and mature relationship more than 10 yearshowever, they do not plan to go to the next level, as they are enjoying their life together and that things happen at their own time.

Who is Michel Kuri, Lucero’s “eternal boyfriend”?

Named as the “eternal boyfriend”, because she has declared that they want to be boyfriends for life, Michel Kuri is a telecommunications businessman of Lebanese descentIn addition, one of the partners of the famous Bross Oyster Bar restaurant, which opened its doors several years ago in Mexico City.

Although she is 12 years older than Lucero, they maintain one of the most solid relationships, since she is completely in love with her and that is that the nephew of tycoon Carlos Slim He is a very charismatic man with a lot of personality.according to those who have had the pleasure of meeting him, without neglecting a good sense of humor and a very unique personality.

Lucero and Michel met around 2012 when a mutual friend introduced them, from which point they decided to start a relationship and this 2022 marks 10 years togethersetting the example for many other celebrity couples.