Will the Covid crisis provide an opportunity to turn around the trend of slowing productivity gains through automation broadly defined? A McKinsey survey of 800 business leaders around the world shows that they have already accelerated computerization and automation during the pandemic, especially in the form of telecommuting. McKinsey also estimates that 10% of European jobs would be “doubly exposed” to automation and Covid-19. Women are twice as likely as men to do these high-risk jobs.

However, things are not that simple. The study of previous epidemics shows that they have durably reduced productivity, due to their disruptive effects: dislocation of the workforce, decline in innovation and investment, etc.

Economic activity (GDP) is said to have declined by around 9% last year, while employment is expected to fall “only” by 2.3%.

Euthanize zombies

One of the explanations given for the slowdown in productivity gains is the presence of “zombie” companies (1) which would hinder the diffusion of technological innovations. This theme is rebounding with regard to the aid granted to companies during the crisis. The National Productivity Council insists on the “necessary withdrawal of support measures”; he points out the risk that there would be “too much protection for already established and unproductive companies (which) would prevent a reallocation of capital, skills and market share towards more productive companies”. Admittedly, this risk is presented as moderate, however “it is important not to artificially support non-viable companies once the activity has resumed”.

The State does not have the levers to rebalance supply and demand, and refuses any planning. As for the reduction of working hours, which limits the magnitude of the shocks, it does not increase profits!

This is not tenable, especially since the assumption of responsibility for part of the wage bill by public finances will not last forever. Employers will therefore have to make up for the (working) time lost during the health crisis. The first solution is obviously to lay off workers, and it has already been implemented with the proliferation of social plans, including in companies which are not the most affected by the crisis. The second is to extend working hours by circumventing legislation, as the Institut Montaigne suggests (see box). But this solution would have the consequence of further reducing the possibilities of returning to work for those who lost it in the crisis.

Power relations

One of the peculiarities of this crisis is also its extraordinary heterogeneity. This implies that the restart can only be done out of order, and that the forms of adjustment will also be differentiated. Job destruction and bankruptcies, social plans, early retirement schemes, extension and flexibility of working hours, extension of platforms and work on Sundays, everything will be implemented.

The problem will then be to re-establish the correspondence between supply and demand which was severed by the crisis. Here we find a permanent contradiction of capitalism. In order to function, it needs both profit and outlets. Generally speaking, what improves profit has the effect of reducing opportunities, and this is even more true in the current situation. In other words, if it is rational for a given company to reduce employment in order to redress profits, the overall result may very well be a tightening of opportunities. If, on the other hand, the state seeks to cut spending to reduce the deficit, the result may be a self-inflicted recession. Of course, states have undoubtedly learned the lesson from the sovereign debt crisis and will beware of a too brutal return to budgetary orthodoxy, even if they remain driven by the principle that a debt must be repaid.

But the state does not have the levers to ensure this adjustment and refuses any draft planning. Being fundamentally at the service of businesses, it will not impose on them any measures to preserve employment. Maintaining a very hard position on unemployment benefits is one indication of this. Under these conditions, nothing protects against a recession caused by the spirit of “revenge” of companies.

The future employment trajectory does not depend on unavoidable economic laws but on social power relations, and this is why we must prepare for a sudden social and political backlash. Rather than battling over monetary theory and a possible cancellation of the debt held by the Banque de France, it is undoubtedly more urgent to bring to the fore a theme of resistance and social transformation around two ideas. The first is that of the reduction of working hours, since it made it possible to limit the extent of the shock. The second is that of a guarantee of employment and the refusal of dismissals. It is in any case on these vital questions that the social conflicts to come will bear.