Over the last few hours Michelle Hunziker she became the protagonist of a gossip due to the dedication that she herself received from her new boyfriend Alessandro Carollo. Now, the two no longer hide and often become protagonists of love gestures that attract the attention of the web.

Following the failed marriage with Tomaso TrussardiMichelle Hunziker has found love again with Alessandro Carollo, a famous osteopath. Recently, the two have shown themselves together through social media and have dedicated themselves some love messages.

In particular, Alessandro Carollo posted a series of photo which portray him together with his girlfriend and he wrote one to accompany the caption dedication:

Like thunder… You arrived without asking permission, without knocking. You overwhelmed and distorted everything in the most beautiful way I could imagine. A hurricane of light, love and life. That smile that always transmits positivity, even when we are on a motorbike, it is dark and raining… a blonde angel, a gift from heaven, a spectacle! As I always tell you… NA FIREBALL.

There sweet answer by Michelle Hunziker was not long in coming. Therefore, Tomaso Trussardi’s ex-wife declared that she was emotional. These were his words:

As always you made me emotional… but in the end does your knee hurt love?

The gesture by Alessandro Carollo towards Michelle was much appreciated by her parents fan who commented positively on the post in question.

Michelle Hunziker: the new love story with Alessandro Carollo

The Swiss presenter and the osteopath have been engaged for a few months and their love story It seems to be going swimmingly. Although they often show themselves together on social media, the couple has not yet released any declaration about their new relationship.