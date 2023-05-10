Home page World

Christian Kisler

Author and philosopher Michel Friedman sharply criticized the FPÖ without naming it. FPÖ leader Kickl reacted to Friedman’s statements in the hall.

A commemoration ceremony was held in the Austrian Parliament on Friday 5 May to mark the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Mauthausen concentration camp. National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) had also invited the former CDU politician Michel Friedman. As part of a moderated discussion, the author and philosopher criticized the FPÖ, but did not call her by her name. Rather, Friedman spoke of “anti-democrats”.

Human dignity is trampled on

“Election campaigns that are clearly played with racist narratives, where human dignity is trampled on, election campaigns where people are set against each other are the reality of our time,” Friedman said. Also, as a philosopher, Friedman questioned whether hate is an opinion. How would one deal with members of parliament who would not accord certain people any respect?

All of these are “questions that you have to ask yourself outside of power politics, and that applies to all democratic parties in this House, if you want to hold such an event and be credible”. What was meant by this was the Mauthausen commemoration ceremony. Friedmann recalled that the ÖVP had formed a coalition with the FPÖ twice.

FPÖ boss Kickl just shook his head

Finally, Friedman pointed out that millions of people had demonstrated in the past against a coalition with the FPÖ. Political decisions would make a commemoration event like this possible in the first place. “But peace, joy, and pancakes don’t reign for a long time. Not even in this country.” Friedman said it was “the highest honor to say that to your face, who are anti-democrats.” FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl merely shook his head at Friedman’s statements.

The focus of this year’s commemoration event was the Gusen concentration camp. Austria had bought areas of the former concentration camp in the previous year. Now the memorial there is being expanded. This should also bring this place of extermination more into the public eye. Around 36,000 people from all parts of Europe died in the Gusen concentration camp.