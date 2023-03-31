DThe pandemic has receded into the background, but “the relief afterwards” has not materialized. With these words, the chairman of the FAZ management, Thomas Lindner, opened the FAZ congress “Between the Lines” on Friday, which is taking place for the fourth time on the campus of the Goethe University. “Perspectives in times of crisis” was the motto for the talks with guests from politics, business and culture, in order to counteract the “uncomfortable feeling of being uncontrollable”, as Lindner put it, in times of climate change, the Ukraine war and the banking crisis. But how can the future be imagined?

In an interview with Sandra Kegel, head of the FAZ features section, Michel Friedman advocated exchange, the “dialogical principle”. When it comes to social turning points, Friedman is hard to ignore in the German public. The lawyer, publicist and moderator was born in Paris in 1956 as the son of Holocaust survivors from Kraków. His family moved to Frankfurt almost ten years later. His portrayal of the feeling of not belonging was published in book form last year under the title “Foreign”. He spoke to Kegel, who introduced him as an “intrepid debater,” about Schindler’s list, life paths, and willingness to take risks. And about the fact that he took refuge in literature when he was a child in order to meet people in it.

Do you want to continue living in democracy or not?

Friedman cultivates a radical openness. When he talks about the child – in “Fremd” there is no talk of “I”, rather it is “the child” who experiences the trauma representative of many – and his encounter with the ex-RAF lawyer and right-wing anti-Semite Horst Mahler told, Friedman seemed vulnerable. He described himself as a “sad, bleeding, torn, yet life-loving person” and a fascinated curious seeker of “why.” He appealed to a country that he perceived as a prison as a child to learn how to argue openly: “I don’t like the exclamation mark.” live on in democracy or not? Then do something!” – but then an urgent exclamation mark was heard.



Michel Friedman talks to feuilleton editor Sandra Kegel.

Hardly any other format resolves tragic events into good and evil in such a way that attracts the public as much as “Tatort” does. The million-strong audience, said Margarita Broich in an interview with Jürgen Kaube, publisher of the FAZ, demanded “order” instead of open ends. Meanwhile, her preparations for the role of Frankfurt Chief Inspector Anna Janneke had caused new ambivalences: “Unfortunately, I can shoot very well,” recalled the “pacifist”, as she hesitantly described herself, with the warm naturalness that one so admired in her.







When Broich looked at the audience, it seemed as if she were breaking through the fourth wall, so strong is her influence from the theater. She found acting through photography – under Claus Peymann she was a theater photographer at the Bochumer Schauspielhaus – now her enthusiasm for the medium also influences the character Jannekes, who Broich almost always plays with a camera in his hand. After a first engagement in Frankfurt, Broich has returned to the Main metropolis with the “crime scene”, at least on the screen. Even in her adopted home of Berlin, she notices at the butcher on Mondays whether the show was liked: “You can also insult people with a crime scene that you don’t like.”

The unbiased exchange on major and special issues was the focus of the events of the congress. It is the principle that the episodes of “FAZ Knowledge” and the “FAZ-Bücher-Podcast” follow, which were presented for the first time at the congress as part of the podcast festival. For example, they deal with how work is going during the pandemic and the past and future of literary criticism, from individual perspectives, but always in dialogue.