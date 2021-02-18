‘Nuevo Orden’ is the last film by the Cannes ‘enfant terrible’, Michel Franco (Mexico City, 1979), who won the Grand Jury Prize at the last Venice Film Festival with the film. This filmmaker with an intense gaze, easy verb and unable to smile has ignited controversy in his country with this dystopia full of violence, in which an aristocratic wedding is interrupted by a popular revolt against inequality. The assault leads to a coup. There were those who choked on the film for victimizing the elite and not interpreting the clamor of populism properly. The government of López Obrador is so disgusted by ‘New Order’ that it was left out at the first change of being Mexico’s candidate for the Oscars. Instead, Fernando Frías’s drama ‘I’m not here anymore’ will compete.

–Other Mexican films that won in Venice represented Mexico at the Oscars. Do you feel that you have been treated unfairly?

-I am not going to apologize for my work, I do not make films in order to win awards on behalf of my country. The Venice award should be a source of pride and for some it was not. It is the famous saying that you never have to judge a book by its cover. I was surprised that the film, after winning in Venice, was disqualified before its release. It is a reflection of how polarized public opinion is and how they tried to politicize a film that is not made with that intention.

– What role does corruption play in your film and why does it raise so many blisters?

–It is impossible to talk about social inequality trying to understand why so many people live with deficiencies, without mentioning corruption. The great evil in Mexico and in many countries in the region is corruption. While this prevails, it is impossible for things to improve. Money is what moves everything. In my film, the privileged class is determined to use a wedding for their corrupt businesses and they do not suspend it even though the country is on the verge of an explosion. They are elements that I do not invent, you just have to see how now, with the pandemic, people continue to celebrate social events and weddings, they do not care if the staff can be infected. People are very selfish and that selfishness includes money, which is the gasoline of our society and of corruption.

–Your film reflects what happens in Mexico.

-Not necessarily. The story is set in Mexico because I am Mexican and when writing a dystopia I had to land in a place with which I felt identified, but all the countries of the world, with their specific socio-political conditions, suffer from social discontent, even in Germany. and that social disparity is becoming unsustainable.

– A story like this could happen today in many parts of the world. How did the ‘New Order’ seed come about?

– I had an idea and from there, about five or six years ago, I started writing. I was influenced by what we have seen in France with the Yellow Vests, the civil disorder in Chile, the Black Lives Matter … There is a huge social disparity that is becoming more and more profound. The response of society, instead of cutting the corrupt, is to allow itself to be fooled by totalitarian minds and governments. We should not accept that option because its ‘normality’ is a time bomb that will end up exploding in our faces.

A scene from ‘New Order’.

– He is criticized for the violence in his films.

– ‘New order’ is not violent, in fact, I have contained myself quite a bit about what happens in reality. The violence in my narration is a useful and sincere tool.

– You feel that you are better understood outside your country.

-I think so. The movie is a warning for us to heed because keeping the system in place is unsustainable. Around the world they understood it less in Mexico. The normalization of violence in Mexico with more than a hundred murders a day and the deep militarization of the country make these issues much more sensitive among the leaders. The cinema is a mirror of reality and sometimes what we see in that mirror is difficult to accept.

– Are you a festival director?

– My only objective since my first feature film was presented at Cannes eleven years ago was to become a filmmaker for all audiences. I don’t consider myself an elitist artist. When cinema is really quality, people respond, and my cinema is for all types of audiences.

– What was the most difficult part of shooting?

– Without a doubt going out to record in the streets, in the main avenues of Mexico City, but also the visual effects, the three thousand extras, the wedding, because it is almost half of the film, the relationship between the characters. All movies have their difficulties, but this was the biggest challenge of my career.