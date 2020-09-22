#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Michel-Edouard Leclerc sees it happening “storm“announced in mid-September by former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe?”On the social and economic level, it will shake up “, believes Tuesday, September 22 in the “4 Truths” the president of the Leclerc group. “First, there is the Covid effect itself with threatened jobs and purchasing power issues. The bottom line, which is the desire to eat better, remains, but the French pay attention to prices and discount brands are in the lead, “he explains.

Leclerc has returned to its 2019 level of activity. “The drive saves health and you can compare prices with competitors. The drive brought back a lot of people “, underlines the Breton entrepreneur.

Auchan will cut 1,500 jobs to invest in online commerce. “There is no national unemployment plan at Leclerc, but we continue to hire because we have to restart the machine and adapt to the digital revolution“, assures the boss of the group.

Michel-Edouard Leclerc thinks “that this crisis must be made a reset of our economic models. The state must help companies that have faltered, but we must now accelerate on freight” especially.

Leclerc will pay 25% of the profits of the hypermarkets to the employees. “I believe in profit sharing and participation. It means associating employees with the company which, without them, would not work “, concludes Michel-Edouard Leclerc.