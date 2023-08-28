The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, stressed today, Monday, that the Union should prepare to include new members “by 2030”, during a conference in Slovenia.

“As we prepare the next strategic agenda for the European Union, we must set ourselves a clear goal. And I think we have to be ready, on both sides, to expand by 2030,” Michel said at the Blade Forum.

He stressed that this is “ambitious, but necessary. This shows that we are serious.”

Five countries in the western Balkans (Albania, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia), in addition to Ukraine and Moldova, are running for membership in the bloc.

Michel acknowledged that “the slow pace of the path towards the European Union disappointed many, both in the region and within the European Union.”

He announced that the next summit between the European Union and the Western Balkans will be “supported by the European Council” on December 14-15.

Michel suggested that the new approach to “gradual annexation” allow candidate countries to participate in some EU policies, such as defense and security, as soon as they are considered ready, even if they have not met all the conditions required to join the bloc.

He stressed that he “fully agrees” with French President Emmanuel Macron on the need to reform the European Union before enlarging it.

“Including new members in our federation will not be easy. It will affect our policies, programs and budgets. This will require courageous political reforms,” ​​he added.

Turkey is also a candidate to join the union. But its accession negotiations have been frozen since 2018.