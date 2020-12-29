Last game of 2020 … What was the best of this year and what do you ask of 2021?

From this year that we finished, at a sporting level, I keep the day to day, because it has been what has given us the strength for promotion and to be champions. And for 2021 I want Huesca to be in the First Division, which is a goal for which we are all going to fight together. I also ask for health for all, that we can be in the best possible conditions and overcome the pandemic together

What do you think of Celta de Vigo?

They are in a very good moment, with five games without losing, and with Iago Aspas as one of the top scorers in the category. They are a difficult opponent, but we are convinced that we can compete perfectly against them and get good results. We have to be very faithful to our idea, aggressive in pressure and not leaving spaces. We need to get together well and have the ball so that they have to look more back than ahead. The less they have the ball, the better it will be for us.

What keys do you see for the meeting?

I don’t want an open match against Celta. But we can dominate and close the spaces well. That they feel uncomfortable and their players in attack have a feeling that they have to run more backwards than forwards. Be a dominating team.

Will there be any surprises in your line-up at Balaídos?

Throughout this season, almost everyone has already participated. We always seek the balance between attack and defense, based on the fitness of our players, and also of the rival. They are all important, but there is no one essential. They are not names, but Huesca as a whole, and we all have to improve.