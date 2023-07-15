“As she looks out over the barren landscape of the French Jura, she realizes that she has not been the master of her destiny for over ten years. That she is determined by others, that every step she takes is forced upon her! She had to leave school, she couldn’t get her Abitur, she had to flee to Paris, where she went into hiding, worked illegally, and only pursued the pleasures of a young life such as vaudeville, cinema or dance at great risk. She is twenty seven. Not an hour in the past ten years without fear, without heart palpitations. And even today, protected by a false identity, she is like a startled wild animal, ready to flee at any time.”

Charlotte, the mother of author Michel Bergmann, sits on the illegal border between France and Switzerland, where she finally finds refuge. Her son traces her life as a novel, “mameleben”, which in Yiddish is an honorific for mother, but also means “mother, you shall live”. The son was born in 1945 to interned Jewish parents in a camp near Riehen near Basel. He spent his childhood in Paris and his youth in Frankfurt am Main. “I grew up on the edge of a mass grave,” he says once, “all the dead sat at the table.”

The traumata of the parents’ generation are transferred to their children, shape their lives and determine their thinking. The survivors also suffer greatly from this fate, they have a “guilty conscience” about having escaped death.

On the life trail of the mother

And now Michel Bergmann follows in the footsteps of his mother, who died in 2001 by committing suicide at the age of 85. Bergmann is a busy writer, screenwriter, film director in all genres, from Otto Waalkes to the TV series “The Rabbi and His Commissar”. He has already dealt with Jewish life in Frankfurt in earlier novels, but now he strikes a special tone again when it comes to his mother’s legacy.



Michel Bergmann: “Mame life or stolen happiness”. Diogenes Verlag, Zurich 2023. 244 pages, €25.

Image: Publisher



The son tries to take stock of their existence, and that is not easy. All her life, the mother reproaches her son for sacrificing everything for him. In the prologue of the novel, Bergmann summarizes the constant accusations: “If I had known that, I would rather not have survived.” “So, do you want to go to the disco? We also had disco in the camp.” “Who did I go through all this for?” “That’s how you survive, and that’s the thank you!” “I wish you never had to go through what I went through.” “So , don’t you like it? Shall I tell you what we had in camp?”







The son grows up in a cramped environment of accusations, humiliation, bad moods, insults and disgust with life. And yet the son loves this stubborn, hardened mother who never let her pride take away. Once on the tram, Charlotte overheard a man making derogatory remarks about Jews: “She pulls the bell cord, the tram screeches to a halt, and she says to the man, ‘There, you get off here, you piece of dirt!’ The man blushes and goes off. Then she rings again and the train drives off. Yes, my mother doesn’t put up with anything. ‘You’ve kicked me long enough, now I’m kicking!’”