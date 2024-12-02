The French Prime Minister, Michel Barnierplaced his minority Government on the brink of the abyss this Monday after opening the door to a motion of censure after announcing the adoption without a parliamentary vote of the Social Security budgets for 2025.
The opposition parties have announced that they will present the motion in the next few hours and that it will most likely be debated next Wednesday in the National Assembly.
