We open the Press Review with coverage from the media ‘Le Figaro’, ‘Libération’ and ‘Le Monde’ following the appointment of Michel Barnier as Prime Minister by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, after weeks of political uncertainty in the Gallic country. ‘Le Figaro’ highlights how Barnier is taking office at 73 years of age and with the strength that comes from experience “in the most complex political situations”. “As he is not a candidate for 2027, he will not be in anyone’s way (…) In essence, his candidacy is an appeasement in a delicate period,” a source from The Republicans, the political party to which Barnier has prided himself on being loyal, told the newspaper.

