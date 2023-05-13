The last great mission of the veteran French politician Michel Barnier, born 72 years ago in the town of La Tronche, in the foothills of the French Alps, was original: directing a negotiation that he knew from the beginning was going to give a negative result, the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union. And negotiating like this, Barnier admits, “is not easy.” “I was charged,” he notes, “to organize a divorce correctly.” The two-time minister in his country, with Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, has fond memories of Brussels. He was commissioner twice and, finally, until the execution of Brexit, responsible for the EU for the negotiations with London. “It’s an exceptional experience,” he says before being awarded this Wednesday in Madrid by the Diálogo association for his defense of European interests“but I have no nostalgia”.

Returning to the theater of French politics, Barnier, who in 2021 unsuccessfully tried to be a presidential candidate for the Republicans, insists that he has no personal agenda, that he wants to contribute his experience, “cultivate and cultivate” alliances —for a reason he was the head of Agriculture—for almost everything, but especially, to stop what he calls the “adventure of the extreme right.”

Ask. Has the European Union turned the page with Brexit?

Answer. We have turned the page, the British have not. I was in Scotland last week, in London a few weeks ago, and the Brexit debate is still there, more and more, with a change in public opinion, which is asking questions. The British underestimated the consequences of Brexit, which are very serious, and sometimes hid them. Its effects are innumerable at an economic, financial, technical, legal, social, human and political level. It was an extremely serious decision made by the British during the referendum and unfortunately it has consequences. But we have turned the page. Mrs [Angela] Merkel once said that the future of Europe is more important than Brexit and I subscribe to that; I think we have to deal with European issues and then establish with the British, if they wish, a new relationship.

Q. What state is Euroscepticism in after the Brexit experience?

R. The negotiation has ended and now the most important thing is the future of Europe and how we prepare for the world to come, also with the English. What positive relationship do we need to build now that they are out? There are lessons from Brexit that I explained in my book The great illusion Secret Brexit Diary (2016-2020) [Editorial Akal]. I do not confuse populism with popular sentiment. In the UK, Brexit was driven by very serious and deep popular sentiment, social unrest, sometimes social anger, which was used by the Brexiters and British nationalists, such as Nigel Farage or Boris Johnson. But this popular sentiment must be heard and understood. It exists in Spain and also in France. It is also what explains the push of the extreme right and the extreme left in my country and in many other European countries: it is deindustrialization, the decline of agricultural activity, immigration that is no longer controlled, the feeling of insecurity.

Q. Do you maintain the need to establish a sanitary cordon against the extreme right?

R. I know the debate about this in Spain, in Italy… In France we have a very particular extreme right movement, close to the theses of Russia, which has an absolutely insane economic policy, which shows xenophobic sentiments. I believe that in my country there is no complacency or weakness towards the extreme right. I am a member of the Los Republicanos party, which is a Gaullist movement, and we have never compromised, there has never been the slightest weakness with respect to the extreme right and there never will be. Our political challenge is to rebuild a great movement in France, a great political proposal from the right and the center, from the center right.

Q. Speaking of the future of the EU, is immigration the big challenge?

R. Yes, but not the only one. I have said it myself: border control, immigration control, better welcoming people who come from abroad and who we want to welcome as economic immigrants or refugees. We cannot welcome everyone. This means a better common policy on asylum, visas and immigration. Also a strong cooperation policy with Africa so that Africans, especially young Africans, have a future in their homes. There is no solution to the immigration problem outside of a strong European policy. Yes, it is a problem, it is not the only one, but it is a serious problem.

Q. The French government is going to start the dialogue for a new immigration law. In your campaign to be a presidential candidate, you defended a moratorium on the reception of immigrants in France, do you maintain it?

R. Yes, I have exactly the same positions as two years ago, when I was a candidate for the presidential elections within the framework of my party, in the primaries. The Republicans are going to make proposals to the Senate and the National Assembly that go in that direction. I have never confused the freedom of movement within Europe, which is untouchable, which must be preserved, with the control of migratory flows from abroad. And the moratorium does not mean stopping immigration. It is a pause to review the French procedures that are no longer applied correctly or that are deviating, in particular family reunification, expulsions, subsidies. There is a lot of embezzlement and fraud in France. No, it is not about stopping immigration, it is about establishing procedures so that they are respected.

Michel Barnier, during the interview this Wednesday in Madrid. Claudio Alvarez

Q. He also defended in the primaries of Los Republicanos delaying the retirement age, although his party did not finally support Emmanuel Macron’s reform.

R. I haven’t changed my mind. I believe that this reform was necessary and, therefore, at the end of the legislative process – I am not a parliamentarian – I publicly expressed my support for the reform as it was drafted, after discussions, the proposed amendments, particularly by my political party, who did a very great constructive job. The deputies of Los Republicanos did not vote in favor of this text, which, in the end, did not obtain a majority. I’m sorry. I have seconded that text because I believe that public finances are in a very serious situation in France, with 3,000 million debt. We have no right to write blank checks to future generations, neither about finance, nor debt, nor ecology. Our generation has a responsibility towards the new generations.

Q. But the reform was made through an extraordinary measure.

R. France is a difficult country to reform and to govern.

Q. Approving such a reform through a decree, which is something extraordinary, without parliamentary consensus, does it damage democratic functioning in any way?

R. It is a provision of the French Constitution and many governments, left and right, have used this procedure. But it is democratic, republican, and it is part of the Constitution. Now, there is a serious problem in my country because we do not have the culture of commitment and debate that exists, for example, in the European institutions. We find ourselves in an unprecedented situation in France. For the first time since the beginning of the V Republic, the president does not have a majority that supports him in the National Assembly. It is an unprecedented situation that requires even more dialogue, even more respect, and more listening than in the past. A culture is required that is not usual in France, which is that of commitment. It is listening to others, respecting them, sometimes agreeing, through debate and dialogue. This culture is not very French and should be from the start.

Q. In what state of health is the relationship between the street and the Government of the Republic?

R. The situation is difficult. I have pronounced important words for me: respect, dialogue, debate. I was the first French minister, as Minister of the Environment in 1993, to include in a French law two words that were not there: public debate. I created the National Commission for Public Debate. However, it is also necessary that in a democracy the minority respect the majority. I find that the French extreme left is currently not behaving correctly. There are abnormal attacks, many times inadmissible, against the President of the Republic, who must be respected as a personality; institutions must be respected. There is an aggressiveness in the French political debate that is not normal and we must be very careful.

Q. You lost in your party’s primaries in 2021. Would you be willing to run for a government position again?

R. I don’t have a personal schedule. I had the legitimate ambition of being President of the Republic and candidate of my political family, who made another election. I have taken note of this choice and continue to express my ideas. What interests me most at my age is transmitting my convictions, sharing European, national and regional analyzes and experiences. I am determined to participate in the political debate and defend my patriotic and European ideas. With this title that I have on my Twitter profile, patriotic and European, I participate in the reconstruction of a new center-right political proposal in France that is, I believe, vital to avoid the adventure of the extreme right and the election of Marine Le Pen.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.