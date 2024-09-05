Almost three months after the dissolution of the National Assembly in France, and after almost a week of negotiations and talks of all kinds with various political actors, President Emmanuel Macron has chosen Michel Barnier as Prime Minister, tasking him with forming “a government of unity in the service of the country”. Having entered politics in 1973, the former European Commissioner and Brexit negotiator is, at 73, the oldest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic.

#Michel #Barnier #Brexit #negotiator #called #unite #French #prime #minister