The diplomatic incident in Ankara entered the European Parliament squarely. After Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel had their first face to face on Monday after a troubled week by the demotion of the German to a sofa in the institutional meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this Tuesday both had to give explanations.

They did it behind closed doors, in a room of the legislative buildings complex in Brussels, and before President David Sassoli and the heads of the political groups. An appearance of just over an hour with individual exposition and subsequent exchange of opinions that ended with a cascade of messages intended to put out the fire.

The macho image of the Ankara Presidential Palace has undermined the EU’s international voice; it unleashed a torrent of requests for resignation towards Michel for his clumsiness and inaction; and it has shown both the differences between the two high European dignitaries and the lack of coordination between the institutions they represent. They are some of the shakes of the ‘sofagate’; an episode that “must not be repeated again”, as has been stressed by the European Commission and recognized by the Council.

THE PROTAGONISTS: Charles Michel – President of the European Council. He has shown his “deep regret” for what happened and has urged “to focus on priorities and challenges.” Ursula von der Leyen – Head of the Community Executive. German policy has made it ‘clear’ that it will not allow another slight to happen to it in the future.

Michel, in fact, assumed his part of the blame in the meeting before the MEPs, expressed his “deep regret” for what happened and apologized to all the women and especially to his colleague who, according to sources in his environment, the day before, He had made it “clear” to him that he would not have another slight in the future. The Belgian liberal also insisted “on the unity and team spirit of the EU” and called for “moving forward and focusing on the priorities and challenges” it faces.

Von der Leyen was the first to enter the room, but Michel intervened before her for fifteen minutes. Both, to the right of Sassoli, with wide separation in compliance with the security measures due to the pandemic. The key to the act was not so much in delving into the details as in drawing lessons.

“Improving the voice of the EU”



‘The voice of the EU in the world must be improved. We need a voice on the international stage! ”Stressed the president of Renew Europe, Dacian Ciolos. A clear message of “reforms” in the current dynamics of international representation that avoids new collisions and that the socialists also demanded.

A protocol plan that allows to perfectly fit the powers that Article 15 of the Treaties grants both to the highest representative of the institution that groups the States, as well as to the Community Executive. And in which it is expressly stated that “the President of the European Council guarantees, at his level and in his capacity, the external representation of the Union in matters related to the common foreign and security policy, without prejudice to the powers of the High EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy ”(currently Josep Borrell), who reports directly to Von der Leyen. The plan should be presented in Parliament later this month.