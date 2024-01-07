The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced this Sunday in an interview with the newspapers 'De Standaard', 'Le Soir' and 'La Libre' that he will stand in the elections to the European Parliament that will take place in June and will abandon his current position if elected, as required by the compatibility regime.

The former Belgian prime minister added that if elected, “he would be sworn in around mid-July.” “Until then I will carry out my work as president of the European Council, which can anticipate this situation around the end of June or beginning of July to decide on a successor,” he specified.

Michel will campaign at the head of the list of the liberal Belgian Reform Movement (MR) ahead of the June 9 elections in a decision he makes given the crucial importance that, in his opinion, these elections have for the future of the European Union. .

“The European project is at a crossroads and it is necessary to promote the legitimacy of European democracy,” he stated. “I want to be part of the team that is building this European project and I am running to continue serving it,” she said.

Michel, who took office in 2019, has guaranteed that he will campaign “following the codes of conduct” of his position, which specializes in coordinating summits of the head of state and government of the European Union.