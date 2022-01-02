Michel go back to the stadium where you got the only professional title in the history of Huesca, Second champion Division two seasons ago. The Madrid coach was destitute after achieving a single victory in thirteen matches and return to El Alcoraz together with one of the worst signings in the history of the Alto Aragonese, Borja Garcia. For the midfielder, the Huesca made the highest outlay of the season in First Division and their performance was null and finished dating for free back to the Catalan teamfollow the game live on AS.com).

In Huesca They have a new idol in Xisco. The Balearic coach has won over the fans with his positive and energetic message and the people of Huesca want to look into the Second round the high side that the Catalans mark. The local they want move the market with the signings of five players and the first has already arrived with Junior Lake, but he will have to wait for his coming out of the game next week, since the market does not open until this Monday.

The Balearic technician will pull your old guard, the one who knows Míchel perfectly. Polished, Mosquera or Ferreiror they arrive after being among cottons and want to show that they know perfectly the taste of the Vallecano preparer. Gaich and Pitta they have one of their last chances to convince the sports management before a possible change of cards in the attack throughout this month of January.

The Girona starts 2022 with the evil that ended 2021: fueled by casualties. Míchel has been forced to summon six affiliate players. The coach cannot count on Stuani, Arnau Martínez and Calavera and Terrats, Pablo Moreno, Ureña and Sarmiento are still injured. The Stuani’s absence It is more than sensitive because Girona is left without the second top scorer. But it is not all bad news because it is finally return Borja García. After overcoming his injury, Míchel can now count on a player who has marked this 2022 to meet again with his best version. Of course, it would not be a starter because the coach has considered giving continuity to the block that ended 2021 with unbeatable sensations. In this way, players like Bernardo, Juanpe, Baena, Aleix García and Samu Saiz are untouchable. They are the ones who will have to pull the car and to replace Stuani, the favorite is Nahuel Bustos.

Winning in Huesca is vital for Girona if it intends to recover the sixth place that Oviedo took from him on the last day of 2021 and if you do not want to see how the direct promotion escapes even more given that Eibar (with one more game) leads them by 11 points. But the rojiblancas sensations are unbeatable because he has only harvested one loss in the last six games League, against Eibar. Taking advantage of this slipstream is the objective and it is that Michel has managed to form a competitive, reliable and winning block. Something very necessary to do believe your hobby which will fighting for promotion is possible. A simple duel does not await him in Huesca, although he recently visited El Alcoraz, in the Copa del Rey, and the rojiblancos already know what it is to win there. Although the League is another story and so are many of the players who will be on the pitch.