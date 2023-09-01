A post on social media, a crucifix that appeared while welding the tracks: Michael Zanera died hit by a train along with 4 other workers

Some believe in signs of fate, others in coincidences. But today see the latest post published by Michael Zaneraone of the five workers who died in Brandizzo, hit by the train, leaves a lot of bitterness.

L’image of a crucifix came out while he was welding the rail. Michael Zanera took a photo and published a post on social networks, accompanying it with these words:

It’s the first time this happens to me. While I was balancing the rail, a crucifix came out. God definitely wants to tell me something, although I call him every day lately because it’s not a good time for me.

Michael was working with other colleagues on the Turin – Milan line, in Brandizzo, when a train traveling at 160 km an hour hit them swept up. It is thought that everything could have happened because of a communication error between the insiders and those who should have warned the train. Five workers have lost their lives. In addition to Michael Zanera, the following were identified: Kevin Laganà 22 years old, Giuseppe Sorvillo 43 years old, Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo 52 years old and Giuseppe Anversa 49 years old. Unfortunately they died instantlyrescuers found their remains up to 300 meters away from the point of impact.

The police have opened an investigation file, they are trying to understand how it could have happened and who is responsible. Fundamental will be the video images from surveillance cameras.

Michael’s latest post spread on social networks and left thousands of people wondering tears in my eyes. For someone it was a sign, a warning from heaven, for someone else a coincidence. That crucifix that appeared before the eyes of the thirty-four year old was his last memory.

There are numerous heartbreaking posts published on the web in the last few hours in memory of the five workers. Family members still can’t figure it out, they can’t find an explanation how cruel life can be.