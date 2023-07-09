The Canadian won the ninth stage of the Tour, becoming the first cyclist from his country and the continent to win on the volcano. The fight for the yellow jersey continues between the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar and the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, with a difference of only 17 seconds in favor of the latter.

After 35 years, the Puy de Dôme volcano once again became relevant in the Tour de France, leaving the excitement and climbing for the last 5 kilometers of the race.

The stage, which included 182.4 kilometers and in which a total of 169 runners ran, left the Canadian Michael Woods of the Israel team as the winner.

“It’s a hard time for me to believe. I am very proud of what I have done today, also of what my team has done. I am a 37-year-old rider and I had always talked about what it would be like to win a stage of the Tour de France and I finally did it. I feel very lucky” Woods expressed.

Michael Woods, In addition to winning his first stage in this tournament, he entered history for becoming the first non-European cyclist to win at the Puy de Dôme.

The protagonists

This time the focus was on the escape of 14 cyclists, including: Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Woods, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Clément Berthet (Ag2r-Citröen), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team), Guillaume Boivin (Israel-PremierTech), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-dstny), David de la Cruz, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Jonas Abrahamsen, Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X), Mathieu Burgaudeau and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), who from the initial signal went out to look for the advantage over the peloton, which was always more than 10 minutes behind, in a stage marked by high temperatures.

Woods won, but it was American Jogernson who fought a battle 13 kilometers from the finish, leading Powless, Mohoric, Burgaudeau and the stage winner by more than a minute.

Everything seemed to indicate that the American was victorious, but the most complicated ascent was yet to come, the silent and public-free arrival at the top of the volcano that covered approximately 2 kilometers. With no legs and not much to do, Jorgenson had to settle for watching Woods pass and take fourth in the race.

It was a North American duel that took place on the slopes of the Puy-de-Dôme.

⏪The last 500 meters of this crazy stage ⤵️ Au bout de l’effort, c’est un duel nord-américain qui a eu lieu sur les pentes du Puy-de-Dôme.

⏪Les 500 deniers mètres de cette étape folle ⤵️#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/SIrnqq8rzc —Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 9, 2023



Another of the attractions of this stage was experienced very close to the finish line, when Pogacar overtook Vingegaard and subtracted 7 seconds from the general classification. He malliot yellow is still in the lead of Jumbo Visma, with a difference of 17 seconds.

This is how the Tour classifications were, after having played the ninth stage: