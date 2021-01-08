Michael Wendler was supposed to be the station’s figurehead for RTL – but then everything turned out differently. Now it comes out how much money the pop singer would have got.

Dinslaken – Michael Wendler (48) – Hardly a day goes by without the pop singer not attracting attention. But this time it’s only secondary to Michael. It now came out how much money the TV station made RTL wanted to pay the pop star, reports RUHR24.de*.

Pop singer Michael Wendler Born June 22, 1972 (age 48) in Dinslaken Current spouse Laura Müller (married 2020) children Adeline Norberg parents Christine Tiggemann, Manfred Weßels

RTL planned three formats with Michael Wendler – and a fee of 800,000 euros

And that sum is insanely high, like picture should have uncovered. The contract between RTL and “Cape Music Inc”, the company of Adeline Norberg, the daughter of Michael Wendler. She owns the company there Michael Wendler is considered insolvent in Germany – after all, he still owes the tax office in Dinslaken 1.2 million euros*.

Had a good chunk of his debt Michael Wendler with the RTL deal can pay off. For three formats with Michael Wendler, wife Laura Müller (20) and daughter Adeline Norberg, the family should have received 800,000 euros – 700,000 euros for the fee and 100,000 euros for the exclusivity, so that the family cannot be seen on other TV channels will be.

Michael Wendler and Laura Müller did not keep the contract with RTL

The fee of 700,000 euros is intended for Michael Wendler as a juror at DSDS and Laura Müller have been planned as a backstage presenter. In addition, it should also be about the continuation of the documentary show “Michael Wendler & Laura”. This should be the two with the Wedding preparations accompany, daughter Adeline should also be accompanied in her everyday life. The third fee is intended for an obligation for one Hit show for the in-house streaming provider TVNow.

But the contract, which is said to have been signed in August 2020, has not been kept. The problem: already before Michael Wendlers Obligation should RTL have paid an advance sum of 350,000 euros. It is questionable whether the station will get the money back in court.

RTL should claim damages from Michael Wendler and Laura Müller

As picture reported, the TV station is said to be off Cologne now claim damages. The spectacular sum of 1.5 million euros is in the room. Without that money it could be for Michael Wendler looking bad. As Fortune magazine reported, the pop singer should only capital in the amount of 50,000 euros are available.

All income from Michael Wendler and Laura Müller, for example from collaborations on Instagram, goes to the company “Cape Music”. This officially belongs to Wendler’s daughter Adeline. © Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa

Not much when you consider that Michael Wendler currently has almost no income. Normally, however, he would have to rely on his wife’s influencer income Laura Müller can rest. The problem: Since Michael Wendler himself as a corona conspiracy theorist* revealed, no company wants to work with the 20-year-old anymore.

RTL: Damages from Michael Wendler? Daughter Adeline could get into debt

For example, the Company “Pomélo + Co.”, which offers vegan hair products, and their cooperation with Laura Müller* has finished. The reason: Bad review after she showed herself with real fur. And also “Uncle Sam”, the fashion company that once belonged to Robert Geiss (54), has a dispute with Michael Wendler and his family – contracts should also be in this case* have not been observed.

A problem for Michael Wendler? Theoretically not, because all possible legal proceedings would run with “Cape Music Inc”. And the chairwoman of the company is daughter Adeline. All claims for damages would therefore go through the 18-year-old – who could get into debt at a young age. * RUHR24 is part of the Ippen-Digital-Netzwerk.