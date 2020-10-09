This post has it all: First Michael Wendler announces his exit from the “DSDS” jury, then the pop star confuses with wild theories about the corona crisis. All TV channels are “synchronized”. There is only one place where he can tell the “whole truth”.

D.he day began so promotionally: In the morning pop singer Michael Wendler announced that from now on he would be advertising for the supermarket chain Kaufland. For this engagement he composed his song “Egal”. The song is now called “Regal”.

But in the evening, “Der Wendler”, as his fans call him, surprisingly announced his departure from the “DSDS” jury. “I will retire from participating in the DSDS show with immediate effect,” he said in a video his Instagram channel. That is a decision he made for himself.

One was completely surprised by Wendler’s statements – “both about the exit from” DSDS “and his conspiracy theories,” said RTL. “We expressly distance ourselves from that.” For Wendler, it should be the first season in the “DSDS” jury. Filming had already started, but the new episodes had not yet been broadcast.

In his Instagram story, he justified his exit with crude conspiracy theories. “I accuse the federal government of the alleged corona pandemic and the resulting measures for gross and serious violations of the constitution and the Basic Law (sic!),” He said in his story.

Almost all TV broadcasters are “complicit”, are “aligned” and “politically controlled”. He then referred to his newly founded channel on “Telegram”. Only there can he tell the “whole truth”.

The conspiracy theorist Attila Hildmann commented on Michael Wendler’s decision with euphoria: “I’m so proud of you Michael”, he wrote in capital letters on his Telegram channel.

The Telegram messenger service is particularly popular in the Corona crisis. The barely regulated platform is particularly popular among conspiracy theorists.