He has a hard time hiding his frustration. Michael van Praag, chairman of the Dutch Sports Council, read the coalition agreement with increasing astonishment on Wednesday. He thinks that sport is not going well. And he doesn’t really understand why, because “everyone” is convinced that exercise is of great importance in corona times.

The new cabinet allocates 25 million extra annually for sports and exercise. What did you think when you read that number?

“There is only one sentence in the coalition agreement about sport. The report published last year The line-up on the playing field the Sports Council advises the cabinet – based on a calculation by experts – to allocate 485 million a year for sports and exercise. Sport is much more than Max Verstappen and Ajax-Feyenoord. It’s about people, about you and me, our families. And it is worrisome that half of the children in the Netherlands do not meet the physical activity standard: twice a day for half an hour of moderate to intensive exercise. After we had issued our advice, the House of Representatives passed a motion arguing for a sports law and a sports system in which the government sets frameworks. Nothing came of that.”

In fact, the sports law and the sports system are not mentioned in the coalition agreement.

“Apparently sport is not so important in the eyes of the politicians who drew up this coalition agreement. And so citizens are dependent on the incumbent alderman in a village or city, the incumbent deputy at the province. The incumbent Minister of Sports. They are lucky if it has something to do with sports.”

What is mentioned in the coalition agreement is the Thialf stadium in Heerenveen. The cabinet is allocating one million a year for this over the next four years.

“We have a lot of skating enthusiasts in this country, I understand that it is important to them. But I prefer to take an elderly or disabled person out of their isolation by letting them walk in a walking club. Or one of the thousands of children living below the poverty line and unable to participate in sports for financial reasons. Sport should be accessible to everyone.”

You say that all policymakers see the need for sport, but it is ‘only’ that extra 25 million. How is that possible?

„Experts, sports people, virologists, Mark Rutte, Hugo de Jonge, the devil and his old mother … they all underline the importance of sport. And yet nothing happens. Why? I do not know. Hasn’t it been proven that if you have a lot of fat in your body, bacteria can nest well? That disproportionately many infected overweight people now end up in the ICU. I understand that nuclear energy and safety are considered more important than sport, but do not underestimate the importance of a vital population. For this you not only have to strengthen the associations, as stated in the coalition agreement, but also build bicycle paths and walking paths, build sports halls and gymnasiums. The government has also not acted on our advice to ensure that three quarters of the population exercise sufficiently before 2030, instead of the 50 percent now. They keep it at 2040 because Joop Alberda [voormalig sportbestuurder] said something about it. Nice and far away, twenty years!”

You sound sore.

“Not annoyed. I understand it just doesn’t. Why don’t you facilitate something that we all stand behind?”

What do you think?

“I would have asked politicians that question, had it not been for the fact that the Sports Council is an advisory board, not an action group. But luckily we can respond, and I do. What you will soon hear from the new candidates for the government is: this is a story on main points, now it comes down to implementation. Yes, I say, but that 25 million is fixed and that amount is a drop in the ocean. I call on the House to have a good discussion about this.”

Is sport a worm-shaped appendage in the Netherlands?

“Yes. Because again: when you think of sports, you think of Ajax, Verstappen, the handball women and the hockey players. Beautiful, beautiful, we can be very proud of that. But it starts with the children. If they do not participate in sports, such beautiful top sports performances will no longer be possible in the future. It’s about the Dutch population, and they’re not getting their money’s worth.”