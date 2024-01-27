With videoMichael van Gerwen won the Dutch Darts Masters on Saturday evening. He won 8-6 against teenage sensation Luke Littler (17) in a brilliant final. Earlier in the evening he had already won with fellow countrymen Raymond van Barneveld and Gian van Veen.
Latest update:
01:01
