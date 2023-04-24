Euro Tour 5Michael van Gerwen painfully eliminated in the semi-finals of the Austrian Darts Open. The Dutchman had a great tournament, but did not take a single leg against Josh Rock (7-0). For Dirk van Duijvenbode, who played well, the curtain fell against Joe Cullen this afternoon. Danny Noppert stranded in the quarterfinals against Daryl Gurney.

Van Gerwen, who lost only 2 times in this tournament in 11 years and was in the semifinals of a Euro Tour for the 53rd time, was swept off the podium in an unrecognizable way by Josh Rock. The Northern Irishman is the reigning youth world champion and showed tonight in Austria why he deserves that title. Without huge outliers, but with a stable average of 95, Rock took the first 4 legs against Van Gerwen, who barely got into his game himself.

Subsequently, the Dutch triple world champion had opportunities for the doubles, but did not capitalize on them. He hit none of the 8 darts on the doubles throughout the game. And it was impossible to miss more than once, because Rock was full of confidence tonight and didn't give his experienced opponent a second chance. The 22-year-old talent defeated Van Gerwen for the first time in his career and received congratulations from the Brabander afterwards. Jonny Clayton awaits in his first Euro Tour final.

Way to the semi-finals

In the quarterfinals, Van Gerwen was not fooled by a quick break from Ryan Searl. Simple Van Gerwen eventually ran out to a 6-1 victory, meaning he will play Josh Rick in the semi-finals later tonight. Van Gerwen tapped an average of 100.98 in the quarterfinals.

Without playing great, Van Gerwen also settled with Simon Whitlock earlier in the day. Mighty Mike benefited from an extremely weak start by the Australian. Our compatriot immediately placed two breaks after his opponent’s fiddling and so there was quickly 4-0 on the scoreboard. The victory was no longer in danger after that and Van Gerwen finished the game with a nice 124 finish. The ‘green wrecking ball from Vlijmen’ scored an average of 92.00.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Comeback Noppert against Aspinall

In his eighth final, Noppert was 6-5 too strong for Nathan Aspinall, the weekly winner in the Premier League last Thursday. The 32-year-old darts player from Joure started his match moderately against The Asp. His British opponent immediately placed a break, after which the seven legs then all went with the arrows.

However, Aspinall completely handed over the game to a 5-3 lead. Thanks to an important 180 score, Noppert came back to 5-4, placed the re-break in the tenth leg of the match and then finished it: 5-6.

In the quarterfinals, however, Daryl Gurney was too strong. The Northern Irishman quickly built to a 4-0 lead, while Noppert barely saw his average exceed 80. De Fries took another leg back, but was not involved in Gurney's resetting legs and was unable to create a new comeback: 6-1.

Exit for Van Duijvenbode

Despite three 180'ers and an average of 107.44, Dirk van Duijvenbode lost 6-2 against Joe Cullen. Aubergenius was slightly less strong on his doubles than Cullen (40 percent to 66.7 percent) and that killed him. Cullen, who himself threw 107.46 per three arrows, was slightly better than Van Duijvenbode at the decisive moments and thus joined the last eight. The 33-year-old Briton will play against Jonny Clayton in his quarterfinals.

Jelle Klaasen, Maik Kuivenhoven and Raymond van Barneveld are no longer in the tournament. They were eliminated in the second round yesterday.

Quarterfinals

Daryl Gurney – Danny Noppert 6-1

Jonny Clayton – Joe Cullen 6-3

Josh Rock – Mensur Suljovic 6-4

Michael van Gerwen – Ryan Searle

Semi-finals

Daryl Gurney – Jonny Clayton 6-7

Josh Rock – Michael van Gerwen 7-0

Darts calendar 2023

