With videoMichael van Gerwen has qualified for the eighth finals of the European Darts Championship. The number two in the world narrowly won 6-5 against the Latvian Madars Razma. Earlier on Friday evening, top talent Gian van Veen also qualified for the next round, just like Danny Noppert did on Thursday. Dirk van Duijvenbode is out of the tournament, just like Raymond van Barneveld.