Michael van Gerwen has qualified for the eighth finals of the International Darts Open in Riesa, Germany. De Brabander conceded two match darts in the second round against Matt Campbell, but eventually won 6-5.

Van Gerwen saw that the Canadian – 62nd in the world – kept hooking up throughout the race. Neither darter took a lead of more than a leg. With his back to the wall, Van Gerwen still won, although that was also thanks to misses from Campbell.

Van Gerwen will take on the Portuguese José de Sousa in the third round of the European Tour tournament on Sunday.



Van Duijvenbode continues, Van Barneveld runs aground

Dirk van Duijvenbode also qualified for the final day. Aubergenius defeated home favorite Gabriel Clemens 6-3. The number 11 in the world quickly took a big lead on the German. He took two breaks and managed to win all his own legs: 5-1. Still, it got exciting. Clemens came back to 5-3, but Van Duijvenbode kept his cool and got the job done.

Danny Noppert also reached the eighth finals, although he had to go deep for that. He narrowly dealt with the eighteen-year-old public favorite Liam Maendl-Lawrance: 6-5. The Freeze and Van Duijvenbode face each other in the next round on Sunday afternoon.

The curtain fell for Raymond van Barneveld. The German Martin Schindler, who, as number 27 in the world, is four places above Barney state, triumphed 6-4.



Aspinall cheers too loudly

A striking moment occurred during the afternoon session. Nathan Aspinall defeated the Belgian Mario Vandenbogaerde, but celebrated it a little too exuberantly: The Asp unceremoniously got a billboard off the stage on his head. The yellow sign – with ‘International Darts’ written on it – was apparently not stuck properly. See also With a real increase of 2.8%, Lula resumes appreciation of the minimum wage

Referee Kirk Bevins could only watch with his mouth open and then burst out laughing. View the images below.



Program second round

Afternoon session

Danny Noppert – Liam Maendl-Lawrance 6-5

Damon Heta – Brendan Dolan 6-3

Jose de Sousa – Lee Evans 6-0

Rob Cross – Steve Lennon 6-3

Joe Cullen – Alan Soutar 2-6

Dave Chisnall – Andrew Gilding 6-2

Josh Rock – Florian Hempel 6-4

Nathan Aspinall – Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-2 Evening session

Jonny Clayton – Brian Raman 6-4

Dimitri Van den Bergh – Niko Springer 1-6

Peter Wright – Jose Justicia 6-3

Michael van Gerwen – Matt Campbell 6-5

Gerwyn Price – Ross Smith 6-3

Dirk van Duijvenbode – Gabriel Clemens 6-3

Martin Schindler – Raymond van Barneveld 6-4

Martin Schindler – Raymond van Barneveld 6-4

Michael Smith – Mike De Decker 1-6

Darts calendar 2023

