European Darts Grand PrixMichael van Gerwen suffered an ignominious defeat in the second round of the European Darts Grand Prix. Jelle Klaasen and Danny Jansen also failed to reach the eighth finals in Stuttgart.

The 33-year-old Van Gerwen did not come into play at all in his second round match against Martin Lukeman: 1-6. The Englishman can be found on the Order of Merit – the global ranking for darts players – no less than 68 places lower than the Brabant number 3 in the world, but there was little noticeable in the match. The average of 89.77 over three arrows by Van Gerwen was in stark contrast to the 96.16 of 37-year-old Lukeman. The Dutchman missed no less than 13 of his 14 doubles and will therefore absolutely not be pleased with his finish percentage of 7.14. Lukeman did that a lot better with 6 out of 16 (finish percentage 37.5). See also Djokovic deportation hearing begins in Melbourne court

Klaasen and Jansen also go home

Jelle Klaasen and Danny Jansen also failed to reach the third round of the European Darts Grand Prix earlier in the day. Klaasen had to bow his head to Rob Cross 6-5, while Brendan Dolan was too strong for Jansen 6-4. Klaasen, who is no longer in possession of a tour card, started poorly against Cross and immediately surrendered his own leg. His English opponent didn’t play very well either, but still managed to decide the game in his favour. Jansen took on the experienced Dolan. For a long time the match was even, but after three breaks in a row, Dolan finally managed to keep his leg and took the win 6-4.

Van Duijvenbode and Noppert

Tonight, Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode, among others, will be in action in the second round. Noppert will play against Michael Smith and Van Duijvenbode will take on Nathan Rafferty. See also Corona infection numbers in China continue to rise The eighth finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played tomorrow.



