with videoMichael van Gerwen believes that there is currently too little attention for Luke Humphries as world champion. The Dutchman sees how seventeen-year-old top talent Luke Littler, consciously or unconsciously, demands all the attention. “Deep down it hurts him.”
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Michael #van #Gerwen #sees #Luke #Littler #demanding #attention #39A #bit #scandalous #Luke #Humphries39
Leave a Reply