Michael van Gerwen has set a record average at the Players Championship Finals. Mighty Mike recorded an average of 118.52 in the second round against Ross Smith on Saturday afternoon and left little to the Englishman: 6-1. In the evening session, Van Gerwen did not reach the level of earlier in the day, but it was enough to beat the Belgian Mario Vandenbogaerde for a place in the quarter-finals: 10-6.

